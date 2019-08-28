Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Fliers accusing Jews of being behind 9/11 attacks appear in San Fran

At the bottom of the page it says, “Wake up USA!”

By DAN PINE/JTA
August 28, 2019 04:21
1 minute read.
The World Trade Center burns in the aftermath of the Septembe 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Twin Towers september 11 370. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Antisemitic fliers saying that Jews and Israel were behind the 9/11 attacks appeared in Northern California about 30 miles from San Francisco.

The fliers discovered last weekend in Novato, a city of about 52,000 in the North Bay area, were plastered on telephone poles, storefronts and a high school campus. They said Israelis were seen dancing on the site of the collapsed Twin Towers, that a Jewish-Israeli man made billions in insurance money and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the attacks.

At the bottom of the page it says, “Wake up USA!”



Police Chief Adam McGill urged citizens to “stand up to hate,” but told the Marin Independent Journal that the fliers are protected by the First Amendment and there would be no investigation. No group has claimed responsibility for them.



Mayor Eric Lucan joined McGill in condemning the fliers, saying “there is no room for this type of hate speech” in Novato.



They were reported seen on a downtown Novato Safeway and on the campus of San Marin High School, according to the Journal.



Nancy Appel, senior associate regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Central Pacific Region, said her office received multiple calls about the incident.



“These are hoary old stereotypes about 9/11. It’s of a piece in the rise of anti-Semitism we’re seeing generally,” she said.



On Tuesday, the mayor, police department, school district and the anti-hate group Not In Our Town published an open letter condemning the fliers.


Related Content

THE INTERIOR of the Grand Choral Synagogue of St. Petersburg, Russia, is seen.
August 28, 2019
Russian city returns synagogue closed by communists to Jewish community

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings