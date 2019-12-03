French parliament praised for anti-Zionism is antisemitism decision

The motion passed with 154 in favor and 72 opposed in the parliament’s lower house. It was proposed by lawmaker Sylvain Maillard of LREM, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party.

World Zionist Organization vice chairman Yaakov Hagoel told The Jerusalem Post that he welcomed this “important decision...and expects other countries in Europe to pass a similar decision."

"I am very happy that the mask has been removed,” he said, “anti-Zionism is antisemitism. This disguise tried to legalize antisemitic and racist motives against the Jewish people - enough to make people hate.”

Hagoel added that Jews around the world have the right to live and walk around in absolute safety “with a Star of David or a kippah on their head without fear of being harmed.”

For Francis Kalifat, president of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions, "this vote is above all a step forward for France, which joins 20 other countries that have adopted the IHRA definition

"It is an important tool that can help police officers, magistrates, educators and social network managers to better understand antisemitism as it is expressed today in our society." "It is a necessary step to strengthen the fight against the scourge that represents more than 50% of racist acts in our country," he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that the French Parliament's decision confirmed President Macron's remarks.

“The adoption of the resolution confirms President Macron's remarks that anti-Zionism is the new face of antisemitism,” he said, adding that he “calls on other countries to follow in France’s footsteps.”