Fund established for victims of antisemitic Jersey City shooting

The Jewish community in the Greenville section of Jersey City established the Jersey City Victims Emergency Fund (JCVE) to help the JC Kosher Supermarket owner's family. According to the JCVE website it plans to help support the family, cover funeral costs, renovate the store and "establish robust security and protection in the Jersey City Jewish Community.""JC Kosher was the Ferencz family’s livelihood," JCVE's website explains. "Yesterday, JC Kosher was a sign of a newborn Jewish community coming to life. Today, its Mezuzah speckled in blood, JC Kosher is sadly blanketed in the dark shroud of Anti-Jewish hate." The JCVE founders proclaimed on its website, "we, the global community of good people everywhere, will not stand silent as the blood of our people flows along the Hudson River!"About 100 Hassidic famlies have moved to Jersey City in recent years as the cost of living in Brooklyn has increased, according to Chabad.On Tuesday two gunmen opened fire in the kosher market and murdered store owner Leah Minda Ferencz, as well as Moshe Deutsch, Douglas Rodreiguz and police officer Joe Seals."Jersey City is one of the most diverse cities in the country and it is a place of love and inclusivity - its a special place. As a city, we’ve overcome challenges before and we will do it here as well," Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted.In response to the event, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that "the NYPD has launched the Racially and Ethnically Motivated Extremism unit. The REME unit will focus on preventing violence stemming from the spread of hate groups across our country that pose such a direct and grave threat to so many of New York City's communities."During the active shooting situation, de Blasio made it clear that the NYPD was "closely monitoring the situation." After it was determined that the shooters targeted the Jewish-owned location, de Blasio tweeted in a thread that the USA "is facing a crisis of hate." Fulop tweeted, "I’m Jewish and proud to live in a community like #JerseyCity that has always welcomed everyone. It is the home of #EllisIsland and has always been the golden door to America. Hate and antisemitism have never had a place here in JC and will never have a place in our city."