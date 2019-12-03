The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

German NGO under fire for spreading ashes of Jews from Holocaust

International Auschwitz Committee slams artist group's action.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 04:00
German flag flutters half-mast on top of the Reichstag building, the seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, March 25 (photo credit: REUTERS)
German flag flutters half-mast on top of the Reichstag building, the seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, March 25
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Center for Political Beauty installed an exhibit on the grounds of the former Kroll Opera House near the Bundestag that allegedly contains the ashes and bones of Jews murdered by the Nazis to protest conservatism and right-wing extremism, sparking outrage because of the misuse of dead bodies.
“We evaluated thousands of historical sources and tracked them down. The ashes of the murdered were... buried in fields and dumped in rivers. In the resistance column is a conserved core of a meter-deep ash layer,” wrote the center about its exhibit.
The Center describes itself as "an assault team that establishes moral beauty, political poetry and human greatness.”
The Center claims that it searched 23 locations and found in 175 cases remains of humans. A link to a laboratory to ostensibly confirm the remains is provided on the group’s website.
The remains of murdered Jews during the Holocaust were placed in a steel pillar that is situated on the former Kroll Opera House between the Bundestag and Chancellor’s office.
Christoph Heubner, the vice president of the International Auschwitz Committee, said that "Auschwitz survivors are dismayed that this memorial violates their feelings and the eternal peace of their murdered relatives."
The so-called artistic action will take place until December, 7. Members of the Reichstag (Parliament) met in the former Kroll Opera House to vote on the “Enabling Act” in 1933 that allowed the Adolf Hitler to enact laws without the German parliament.
"It's about the last German dictatorship and whether it threatens us again," said action artist and ZPS founder Philipp Ruch on Monday.
The artist group wrote on the pillar:
“Against the betrayal of democracy" and lists the names of all members of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union Party. The CSU is Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party and the CSU is one of her coalition partners. Both parties are the conservative members of Merkel's coalition. The third coalition member is the Social Democratic Party.
The pillar is also supposed to be a protest against the anti-Immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
The Center’s website launched a fundraising campaign on its website for the action. The goal was €50,000. The Center claims as of Monday €67,305 has been raised. Writing in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung,  Hannah Bethke said the Center “instrumentalizes the remembrance” of the Shoah with its action.
She added that “Anyone who constructs such factually false connections to the political present belittles the Nazi era, and scorns conservatism, in the end, will strengthen the AfD instead of defeating it.”
The Israel journalist Samuel Laster, who lives in Vienna and is the editor-in-chief of the website The Jewish, wrote on Twitter about the Center: "Your predictable media lust is so disgusting... You will not decide on the memory of my grandparents."


Tags Holocaust germany nazi NGO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Campus craziness By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by