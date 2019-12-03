The Center for Political Beauty installed an exhibit on the grounds of the former Kroll Opera House near the Bundestag that allegedly contains the ashes and bones of Jews murdered by the Nazis to protest conservatism and right-wing extremism, sparking outrage because of the misuse of dead bodies.“We evaluated thousands of historical sources and tracked them down. The ashes of the murdered were... buried in fields and dumped in rivers. In the resistance column is a conserved core of a meter-deep ash layer,” wrote the center about its exhibit.The Center describes itself as "an assault team that establishes moral beauty, political poetry and human greatness.”
The Center claims that it searched 23 locations and found in 175 cases remains of humans. A link to a laboratory to ostensibly confirm the remains is provided on the group’s website.The remains of murdered Jews during the Holocaust were placed in a steel pillar that is situated on the former Kroll Opera House between the Bundestag and Chancellor’s office.Christoph Heubner, the vice president of the International Auschwitz Committee, said that "Auschwitz survivors are dismayed that this memorial violates their feelings and the eternal peace of their murdered relatives."The so-called artistic action will take place until December, 7. Members of the Reichstag (Parliament) met in the former Kroll Opera House to vote on the “Enabling Act” in 1933 that allowed the Adolf Hitler to enact laws without the German parliament."It's about the last German dictatorship and whether it threatens us again," said action artist and ZPS founder Philipp Ruch on Monday.The artist group wrote on the pillar: “Against the betrayal of democracy" and lists the names of all members of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union Party. The CSU is Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party and the CSU is one of her coalition partners. Both parties are the conservative members of Merkel's coalition. The third coalition member is the Social Democratic Party.The pillar is also supposed to be a protest against the anti-Immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.The Center’s website launched a fundraising campaign on its website for the action. The goal was €50,000. The Center claims as of Monday €67,305 has been raised. Writing in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Hannah Bethke said the Center “instrumentalizes the remembrance” of the Shoah with its action.She added that “Anyone who constructs such factually false connections to the political present belittles the Nazi era, and scorns conservatism, in the end, will strengthen the AfD instead of defeating it.” The Israel journalist Samuel Laster, who lives in Vienna and is the editor-in-chief of the website The Jewish, wrote on Twitter about the Center: "Your predictable media lust is so disgusting... You will not decide on the memory of my grandparents."
