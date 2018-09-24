German bank under fire for strengthening antisemitism and hatred of Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Germany's Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against Anti-Semitism, Dr. Felix Klein, denounced the Bank for Social Economy in his strongest statement to date because the bank has not distanced itself from its antisemitic support of the boycott Israel campaign.



Klein told The Jerusalem Post last week that "whoever actively supports antisemitic organizations such as BDS [Boycott, Divestment,Sanctions] contributes to the further strengthening of antisemitism and Israel hatred." The Cologne-based Bank for Social Economy (Bank für Sozialwirtschaft) provides an account to the hardcore German-based BDS group Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle East. "The Bank for Social Economy should unambiguously distance itself from every form of antisemitism," said Klein, adding "I consider the business relationship between the Bank for Social Economy and Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle East for problematic and condemn it."





Klein said "the closures of the accounts by Keren Hayesod and the Magnus-Hirschfeld-Foundation are strong messages. The bank sector also has an obligation to not maintain business relations with antisemites and their supporters."In August, the pro-Israel fundraising organization Keren Hayesod pulled the plug on its account with Bank for Social Economy because the CEO Harald Schmitz's defense of its business with the BDS group Jewish Voice.The LGBT organization Magnus Hirschfeld Foundation terminated its account with the Bank for Social Economy in April to protest the bank's pro-BDS activity. Germany's financial sector has experienced a series of bank account closures due to BDS support. The Deutsche Bank, Postbank, DAB in Munich, and Commerzbank have shut down BDS accounts since 2016. The US online payment service PayPal shut down in September an account for the German BDS organization International Alliance.A third pro-Israel organization Jewish National Fund in Germany informed the Post last week that it plans to close its account with the bank.Klein said that "Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle East and the BDS movement regularly hold joint actions. This joint work is highly problematic because BDS is decidedly antisemitic in its actions and goals." Klein said that "Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle East has repeatedly stated its support for the BDS movement."Klein noted that "when BDS and Jewish Voice defame Israel as an alleged apartheid state and seek to isolate and ostracize Israel that is intolerable." Klein said "Israel's right to exist is part of the German raison d'état, including the defense of Israel, when the country is to be delegitimized bit by bit by groups like Jewish Voice."Klein wrote that the Bank for Social Economy previously closed the account for Jewish Voice and stated in a 2016 press statement the BDS group's goal was the destabilization of Israel and that is not compatible with the bank's principles."What the bank said at that time is still valid today," said Klein.The Bank for Social Economy re-opened the Jewish Voice account in 2017. Harald Schmitz, the controversial CEO of the bank, wrote the Post by email that the bank is considering to obtain an expert opinion from a renowned academic regarding Jewish Voice. Schmitz said that the bank "rejects decisively the BDS campaign and the supports the Jewish state's right to exist...The BDS campaign itself would never receive an account from us."Schmitz said the Jewish Voice group "deals with people of Jewish origin who have plausibly assured us that they reject violence and recognize Israel's right to exist."The German Jewish attorney Nathan Gelbart disagreed. He told the Post "It makes no difference if the Bank for Social Economy supports BDS directly or is servicing supporters of this racist and antisemitic gang. The reference to the Jewish faith of some of their pro-BDS clients is both ridiculous and antisemitic itself: would the bank keep accounts of Nazi supporters only because they are of Christian faith ?"Scores of German Jews, organizations combating antisemitism in Germany, and Jewish leaders in the US have expressed outrage over Schimtz's defense of the BDS group and his failure to understand hatred of the Jewish state. Critics believe Schmitz and the bank are seeking an expert opinion from an dubious academic to whitewash their role in stoking antisemitism against Israel and endangering Jews in Germany.Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told the Post "You would think he [Schmitz] would learn one basic lesson from history to not go shopping for an unjustifiable position. The overwhelming majority of world Jewry and leaders of the German Jewry say that BDS is antisemitic. Even if you have the title 'Jewish' in name of your organization when you say you endorse BDS, you are endorsing antisemitism."Cooper said "We now have between now and December" to decide whether to include Schmitz and his deputies,Oliver Luckner and Thomas Kahleis, in the list of those people who engaged in the Top Ten worst outbreaks of antisemitic and anti-Israel activity in 2018. Cooper said Schmitz should not delude himself into thinking the bank can find an academic opinion or a Jewish person to say Jewish Voice is not promoting antisemitism. Cooper said an expert opinion will have no impact on the decision to include Schmitz, Luckner, and Kahleis in the Top Ten list.Schmitz should play no role in "abetting a group that threatens Israel's existence," Cooper said.Cooper urged the bank to "simply do the right thing" by closing the BDS account. Israel's government urged Schmitz to shut the account of Jewish Voice in February.

