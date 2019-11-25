The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

German union leader compares Israel to Nazi master race, forced to resign

His comments, made on Facebook, praised the recent decision by the EU to label Israeli products from the West Bank.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 20:10
West Bank factory (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
West Bank factory
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
A German labor leader in the city of Wiesbaden compared the Jewish state with Nazi Germany’s master race, prompting his resignation on Wednesday.
Following the EU court ruling that Israeli products from the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Golan Heights must be labeled with a punitive demarcation, the trade union leader wrote on Facebook: “A good decision by the ECJ [The European Court of Justice] for more transparency. The Zionist terror state confuses cause and effect: the only thing that discriminates is the occupation of the Palestinian territories in violation of international law and the expulsion of their inhabitants, so that the Jewish ‘master race’ can cultivate farming there!!!”
He added in connection with his post that “This is not antisemitic, but in violation of international law and must therefore be labeled so that no one possibly buys these products.”
Contemporary definitions of antisemitism, including by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and US State Department, list parallels between Israel and Nazi Germany as a form of antisemitism.
The antisemitic post caused the trade union official to leave both honorary appointments as a member of the executive board of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) in Wiesbaden/Rheingau-Taunus and as deputy representative of the board of IG BAU (Building and Agricultural Union).
According to German media, the labor union official is viewed as a left-wing German trade unionist. The chairman of the local trade union, Sascha Schmidt, requested the alleged antisemitic labor unionist immediately resign. Schmidt said his “formulation is clearly to be assessed as Israel-related antisemitism. There is no alternative here but a resignation.”
The news outlet hessenschau.de in the state of Hesse, where Wiesbaden is located, first reported on the resignation. German media declined to publicize the name of the trade unionist.
The Jerusalem Post reported that the German Green Party and the neo-Nazi party The Third Way celebrated the labeling ruling. Germany’s main neo-Nazi party – the National Democratic Party – and the Green Party have advocated since 2012 and 2013, respectively, for the EU and Germany to punish Israeli goods with a label.
Another union, the German Education Union (GEW), has reportedly struggled with roping in rising Jew-hatred within its ranks. In 2016, the local branch of the GEW in the city of Oldenburg published in its magazine an article urging a boycott of Israel by its member Christoph Glanz, who supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign. The Social Democratic Party politician Michaela Barbara Engelmeier referred to Glanz as an “antisemite and racist.” Germany’s parliament classified BDS as antisemitic in May.


Tags European Union germans and jews antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel first By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by