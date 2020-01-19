The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hardei soldiers celebrate the Siyuum

This particular "Siyuum" however, was made in special mention of the Haredi soldiers in the IDF.

By OMRI RON  
JANUARY 19, 2020 01:49
Celebrating the Siyuum (photo credit: NETZAH YEHUDAH)
Celebrating the Siyuum
(photo credit: NETZAH YEHUDAH)
Jews around the world have celebrated the Siyum HaShas, the completion of another seven and a half year cycle of learning the daf yomi (daily page) of Talmud.
At New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, 90,000 people gathered at an event sponsored by the Agudath Israel of America and to celebrate the13th cycle of the daf yomi. The event was connected to others around the world by the use of large screens. Attendees at the ceremony came from various Jewish communities around the world, including the US, Mexico, Europe and Israel and from various sects of Ultra-Orthodox tradition.
This particular Siyum however, made special mention of the Haredi soldiers in the IDF who also participated in the study, with the screens broadcasting images of the soldiers in Israel dancing along with those in New Jersey.
In the US, Agudath Israel is mostly a social movement, unlike in Israel where it is a political party. In the US, it tends to concern itself with the needs of the Jewish community, mostly in terms of education, and does not speak the same political language as its Israeli counterpart, which is the reason why Haredi soldiers can participate in such an event, something that would be unheard of in the Israeli landscape.
About 150 soldiers of the "Netzah Yehuda" course participated and studied the daf yomi during their military service.
"The daily study I manage to get to between my daily tasks strengthens me during my military service" said Duby Lichter of the Falhud unit. "It's the highlight of the day for me, and it's a feeling shared by many of my peers. We're proud to combine the education and values we were taught at home."
Rabbi Yehoshuo Gerstein, who organizes spiritual teaching in the 97th regiment, emphasized the unique nature of the soldiers who serve and study the Torah at the same time.
"There's a well-known story of two who studied the Torah. During their studies there was a crying baby and one of them closed the book and came to comfort the baby, and only when it was relaxed did he go back to studying. Afterwards he told the other one that studying the Torah must come alongside listening to the needs and hardships of the people of Israel," Gerstein told the soldiers. 
"Every man must see how he can contribute to the needs of the public around him. Bless you for managing to both study the Torah and be in touch with Judaism and take care of the needs of the people of Israel."


Tags IDF Ultra-Orthodox siyum hashas
