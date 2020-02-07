The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
'Harry Potter' series receives official Yiddish translation

Translated by an Indian-American Orthodox Jew and published in Sweden, the story behind the translation is fascinating in its own right

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 7, 2020 04:48
The books in the 'Harry Potter' series. (photo credit: FLICKR/LOZIKIKI)
The books in the 'Harry Potter' series.
(photo credit: FLICKR/LOZIKIKI)
Twenty-three years after captivating readers all over the world and being translated into over 80 languages, the world of Harry Potter will now officially be translated into Yiddish, Tablet reported.
The books of the Harry Potter series are some of the most popular books in history, and have been translated into every language from Spanish and Greek to less common languages like Faroese and Occitan. As such, a Yiddish translation isn't so unbelievable.
However, the story and circumstances behind it are somewhat unusual.
In October 2018, Neil Blair, author J.K. Rowling's agent, received an inquiry from someone wishing to translate the first book in the series – Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone – to Yiddish. The translator in question was Arun “Arele” Schaechter Viswanath, an Indian-American Orthodox Jew and a member of the prominent Schaechter family of Yiddish scholars.
However, before he could approve it, Blair found out that the rights to a Yiddish translation were already given to a Swedish publisher, Olniansky Tekst Farlag.
As surprising as this might seem, there is precedence for this. Yiddish has been an official minority language in Sweden since 1999, and government legislation and funds have ensured that there are translations into all of Sweden's officially recognized minority languages.
The founder and owner of Oliansky Tekst Farlag, Nikolaj Oliansky, is also active in the Yiddish world, being the founder of the Yiddish heavy metal band Dibbukim.
His company would later print a Yiddish translation of The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien.
Blair got Viswanath in touch with Oliansky, but found out that the Swedish publisher already had a translator working on the book. However, after both translations were reviewed by the Swedish Institute for Language and Folklore's Yiddish expert Jean Hessel and Israel-based Yiddish postmodern novelist Mikhoel Felsenbaum, Viswanath's translation was chosen.
However, as is often the case, names do not always translate well into other languages.
This is something many translators of the Harry Potter series tried to find ways around. For instance, the character of Severus Snape was named Rogue in the French translation, and Hogwarts was translated to Poudlard.
But despite not using any Yiddish terminology in the series, English, like Yiddish, is a Germanic language with many similarities, which made some translations easier. For example, according to the Tablet report, the surname of the character Neville Longbottom will be translated as Longtuchus.
His greatest name-translation challenge, however, comes in the second book, with the name Tom Marvolo Riddle being an anagram of "I Am Lord Voldemort," a key plot point in the series that has frustrated several translations.
Even more challenging than names, however, is magical terminology, something that is a challenge in most fantasy translations.
For example, a notable element in the series is the game of Quidditch, a fictional sport where players fly on broomsticks and throw a ball through hoops to score points.
“I could’ve just called it Quidditch [in Yiddish transliteration], but meh, we could do better than that,” Viswanath said to Tablet.
However, as he remembered, there’s this saying [in Yiddish], ‘az got vil, sheest a bezem,’ which means, ‘if God wants, a broom shoots,’ and which possibly refers to somebody who’s impotent, or maybe to a gun.” This became the root of the Yiddish translation of Quidditch: shees-bezem.
While not wishing to change the Christian fantasy elements of the original story, Viswanath added several elements of Yiddish tradition.
“I recast some of the characters as certain Jewish archetypes purely on linguistic grounds,” he explained to Tablet. “I turned Dumbledore into this very lomdish [Jewishly learned] guy who speaks with a lot of loshen koydesh [Hebrew and rabbinic phrases]... McGonagall and Snape, and especially [Argus] Filch, speak in a particularly Litvish [Lithuanian] register, so you can sort of really hear their dialect. The same thing with [Rubeus] Hagrid, who speaks with a very deep back country Polish register."
The book, which will be called Harry Potter un der filosofisher shteyn, took over a year to translate and is now available for preorder, though it is limited to 1,000 first edition copies. However, Viswanath has already started work on the sequel.


