Herzog to become Jewish Agency head despite Netanyahu's opposition

Opposition leader Isaac Herzog will replace Natan Sharansky as head of the Jewish Agency, the Agency announced Thursday.



"The leadership nominating committee of The Jewish Agency for Israel will recommend on Sunday to the Jewish Agency Board of Governors the election of Member of Knesset Isaac Herzog as the next Chairman of the Executive, for a term of four years," the statement said.





Herzog will assume office no later than August 1.Jewish Agency Board of Governors head Michael Siegal, who heads the search committee, told Netanyahu Wednesday that the committee wants to give the job to Opposition leader Isaac Herzog. The committee voted eight to one in favor of Herzog Wednesday morning.Netanyahu responded that he wants to give the job to his political ally, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.The search committee met with two candidates Wednesday: Herzog and Zionist Union MK Nachman Shai. The committee met again in Jerusalem Thursday morning and interviewed Steinitz.Herzog's associates had repeatedly denied that he is interested in the job. They also said Tuesday night that no meeting with the search committee was scheduled - hours ahead of when the meeting took place.Netanyahu's associates have also not been truthful. One said in a private conversation that the prime minister had a mystery candidate for the post who has not been the subject of speculation.But Netanyahu ultimately endorsed Steinitz , who was on the list of six candidates for the position that The Jerusalem Post revealed exclusively in November. That list also included Herzog, Shai and former ambassador to the UN Ron Prosor, who may be interviewed for the post by video conference, because he is abroad. Current ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, whose name was also on the intial list, will reportedly stay on the job an extra year.Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Michael Oren decided not to seek the Agency chairmanship. He wrote Siegal a letter saying that he would rather remain in national politics."I strongly believe that through my continued involvement in, and commitment to, the political sphere I can make the greatest contribution to Israel and the Jewish People," Oren wrote. "As deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office and a member of Knesset for the Kulanu Party, I can best advocate for Diaspora Jewry within the Israeli government. My presence in the coalition ensures that Diaspora positions on crucial issues such as the Kotel and conversion are represented and heard."Sharansky intends to leave his post next week, when the Board of Governors meets, after nine years as agency chairman.Aftrr Herzog receives the post, Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay, who is not an MK, will select a new leader of the opposition. Gabbay's ally, MK Shelly Yacimovich, is considered the leading candidate.