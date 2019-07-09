Historic Torah scroll severed in half reunited after centuries

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

In 1965, Alpha Owens, an alum of the University of Kansas, passed away. She had graduated from the university at the beginning of the century, before earning a Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University and traveling around the world.



Owens left her alma mater one of the treasures she brought back from her travels: half of an ancient Torah scroll: Over half a century later, the story of the artifact has been uncovered, and the two halves reunited, according to a report by the University of Kansas.

After two years of research, that involved a collaboration with the National Library of Israel and a trip to France, Paul Mirecky, associate professor of religious studies at the University of Kansas, was able to solve many of the mysteries that surrounded the severed scroll.“The significance of the scroll is not only its content but the history of the scroll itself. That’s the story,” Mirecky explained to the KU news service. “It’s like an Agatha Christie mystery.”The professor was able to determine that in 1840 the Torah scroll, still complete, belonged to a synagogue in the Algerian city of Medea. It was a difficult period: France was in the middle of its campaign to conquer Algeria from the Ottoman Empire. In that year, a pogrom against the Jewish community erupted in Medea, carried out by part of the Muslim population.Other local Muslims worked to save the Jews of Medea, evacuating them to a different location, but their properties, including the synagogue, were damaged and looted.According to the report, the thieves probably were not fully aware of the purpose and the value of a Torah scroll, and they thought that by dividing it in half, they could sell each part separately.In the aftermath of the attack, Henri d’Orléans, son of the last king of France and governor-general during the French invasion of Algeria, came in possession of the scroll. Mirecky found a note in his private diary.“‘I took it with my own hands from Medea’s synagogue in May 1840 when the town had been left to Muslims, and the Jews taken by Abd-el-Kader (an Algerian leader who protected the Jews during the pogrom),” Henri d’Orléans wrote according to the KU report.In March, Mirecky traveled to the estate of Château de Chantilly where the prince used to reside. His mission was to study a half Torah scroll still housed there to check if it was compatible with the one that Alpha Owen had brought to Kansas decades earlier.“It looks identical to the one we have at KU,” he commented.“They aged the same way. It’s the same scribe’s handwriting. So all these things match up to where the scroll was torn in half, right down the middle seam. Leviticus 8:24a ends at the bottom of their scroll. And then the top of our scroll begins with Leviticus 8:24b,” he added.According to estimations, the scroll dates back to around 1750.

