Hulu Jeffery Epstein documentary gets cut, Netflix to continue

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008. Picture taken July 30, 2008. .
(photo credit: UMA SANGHVI/PALM BEACH POST VIA REUTERS)
A new docu-series is in the works about convicted sex-offender Jeffery Epstein on Netflix according to reports from the Daily Mail.
The new Netflix original has been in the works for at least a year, and is a three-part series about Epstein and his victims from the Miami Herald
.
But filmmaker Barry Avrich is pulling the plug on his documentary. He told the Hollywood Reporter
that he began developing the movie in 2017. He said that "as I began to dig further into the story, the subject matter became more distasteful to me and I honestly felt there wasn't much of an audience who would be interested in this film.
"I have since decided to terminate any involvement in this project."
It is also unlikely that Epstein will be in front of the camera in the Netflix series because he may be sentenced to prison after his trial.
Epstein was denied bailed and is being charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy.
According to the indictment, he paid girls under the age of 18 to "perform sexual acts" at his Manhattan and Florida mansions between 2002 and 2005.
