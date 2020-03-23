IAC’s Shishi Israeli Event featuring David Broza Attracts Nearly 4,000

Thousands of families around the United States came together digitally last Friday night to bring in Shabbat as part of the Israeli-American Council’s Shishi Israeli event.Thanks to modern technology, nearly 4,000 people were able to celebrate Shabbat together despite a nearly global policy of “social distancing” due to the spread of COVID-19. Attendees enjoyed a special performance by Israeli musicians David Broza and Gitit Shoval. Additionally, as part of the moving service, community members from the IAC Philadelphia chapter performed a traditional Kiddush prayer.IAC@Home initiative which was created to give the IAC community a virtual option to connect in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. This new educational platform is also housing IAC programming.Shishi Israeli, which brings together Israeli and Jewish American families into a communal experience that combines Jewish traditions and Israeli culture, aims to reach thousands of families by holding online events in both east and west coast times that are open to all.The digital welcoming of Shabbat will continue this week, with journalist and author Sivan Rahav-Meir delivering a Dvar Torah. Rahav-Meir is widely respected for her ability to bridge together the secular and religious worlds in Jewish life. Since 2015, Rahav-Meir has offered these weekly Torah lessons both in-person and online, earning her a dedicated following of listeners.The inspirational performance was part of the new