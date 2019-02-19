Ilhan Omar to speak at terror-linked banquet

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is slated to speak at a benefit for the terror-linked Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) next month.



The event, scheduled for March 23 in Los Angeles, is entitled “Advancing Justice, empowering Valley Muslims.”

CAIR has a long history of affiliation with terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah. It was also reportedly a co-conspirator in the largest terrorist financing case in US history, which went unindicted. CAIR members have often defended the actions of Hamas in Gaza.She will be keynoting with Hassan Shibly, the executive director of CAIR-Florida, who is vehemently anti-Israel, believes that Hezbollah and Hamas are not terrorist organizations and is known for openly discriminating against LGBTs.In 2014, Shibly claimed that the Hamas terror tunnels uncovered in Operation Protective Edge in the northern Gaza Strip were “being used in the defense of Palestine.”At the time, he wrote that “to Israel, every tunnel — be it one that brings food into an impoverished Gaza Strip where over half of the population depends on food aid or one that delivers sheep to a Khan Younis farmer who lost his other farm animals to a prior Israeli incursion — is a “terror tunnel.”The Conservative Review reported that director of CAIR-Los Angeles Hussam Ayloush, has suggested that the US is “partly responsible” for the San Bernardino terrorist attacks.Following the San Bernardino terrorist attacks in 2015, Ayloush suggested that the United States was “partly responsible” for the ISIS-led attack on innocents in California.“Let’s not forget that some of our own foreign policy, as Americans, as the West, have fueled that extremism,” he added.Ayloush has in the past-described US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a campaign to instill “fear of the Muslims.”The revelation of Omar’s upcoming address comes following after a major Twitter storm in which she accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of paying American politicians to be pro-Israel.Omar received heavy backlash for the comments and was accused of antisemitism with leaders on both the Right and Left condemning her remarks.Just days after, she was also caught up in a controversy over whether or not she would be speaking alongside an official known for his antisemitic comments at an emergency gala dinner for Yemen on February 23 in Tampa, Florida.It was revealed that she would give the keynote address at an Islamic Relief USA dinner alongside Yousef Abdallah, who has advocated for violence against Jews and expressed antisemitic sentiments on his social media pages, Omar's PR team pushed back, and the event’s marketing materials and online invitations were changed.They claimed that it was a clerical error and she was never set to speak alongside Abdallah in the first place.

