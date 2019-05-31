Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Imam tied to Holy Land case to be at American Jewish Committee forum

Mohamed Magid is scheduled to be part of the “Rabbis Roundtable Breakfast” in a discussion titled “Building a Golden Age of Muslim-Jewish Relations: Overcoming Challenges and Seizing Opportunities.”

By JACKSON RICHMAN
May 31, 2019 02:53
1 minute read.
Mohamed Magid, iman of All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center in Sterling, Va., spoke at an evening v

Mohamed Magid, iman of All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center in Sterling, Va., spoke at an evening vigil on Oct. 29, 2018 at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington, D.C., in the wake of the Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life*Or L'Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa.. (photo credit: screenshot)

 
An imam of an organization affiliated with an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror case is scheduled to be part of a roundtable discussion at the American Jewish Committee’s annual global forum in Washington, D.C., which will take place from June 2 to June 4.

Mohamed Magid, born in Sudan in 1965 and who arrived in the United States in 1987 after studying in Saudi Arabia, is the current iman of the Virginia-based All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center (ADAMS), which is affiliated with the Islamic Society of North America, or ISNA, an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror case that proved HLF’s connections to the terrorist group Hamas and other radical Islamic entities.
ADAMS is a network of mosques and Islamic community centers in Washington area.


The United States designated HLF as a terrorist group in 2001 and became defunct. The case resulted in 108 guilty verdicts and several years later, five of its leaders were convicted and sentenced to decades in federal prison.


Magid was ISNA’s East Zone representative, then as vice president, and finally as president. The U.S. government listed ISNA in the HLF case as among “individuals/entities who are and/or were members of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood.”


He was “the Obama administration’s go-to guy for Muslim outreach and advised on international affairs and counterterrorism.” He was “a regular visitor to the White House (even when the administration wants to conceal it)” and involved in other aspects of the administration, such as playing a crucial role in the Department of Homeland Security, according to PJ Media.


Magid is scheduled to be part of the “Rabbis Roundtable Breakfast” on Monday in a discussion titled “Building a Golden Age of Muslim-Jewish Relations: Overcoming Challenges and Seizing Opportunities.”


The session is only open to rabbinic participants at the conference.


AJC spokesperson Kenneth Bandler appeared to dismiss the allegations against Magid, telling JNS, “We know Imam Majid. He is a member of the Muslim Jewish Advisory Council.”


This article was originally published by JNS.org.

