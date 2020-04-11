Israeli national anthem joins balcony trend in Spain

A man in Madrid, Spain went viral among Israelis throughout the weekend when a video was released of him playing Israel's national anthem, "Hatikvah," on his balcony.Spain has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic and, like many countries around the world, residents have taken to communicating and playing music creatively: on their balconies for all of their neighbors to hear.The young man in the viral video decided to play "Hatikvah," his empty street seen below him.The "balcony trend" has become exceedingly common throughout the world, with Israelis making use of it for occasions such as weddings and to sing Passover songs together.