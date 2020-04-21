Israel’s ambassador to the US: Never again is a ‘sacred duty’



Israel’s Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Tuesday by holding a virtual service, which embassy workers were able to watch from their homes or office rather than attend to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“The lesson we must learn from the Holocaust is to build a strong, sovereign Jewish state that can provide our people with a voice, a refuge and a shield,” he said.



Dermer added that this is “how we turn the words never again from an empty slogan into a sacred duty – a sacred duty to secure the Jewish future and honor the memory of the six million who live inside of all of us.”

