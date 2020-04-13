The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jack Black adds his own flare to the Passover Seder song Chad Gadya

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 13, 2020 08:42
Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D, Mates Studio, North Hollywood (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D, Mates Studio, North Hollywood
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Jack Black, the Jewish actor and comedian best known for his roles in Shallow Hal, School of Rock and as the lead singer for Tenacious D, sang a playful version of "Chad Gadya" for his fans to enjoy around the world as they are stuck lockdown on coronavirus shelter-in-place orders throughout the Passover holiday.
Black, known for his wacky style of comedy, did his absolute best to incorporate a playful Middle Eastern tune into the video he posted on Facebook - in a time when many people, especially those spending their Passover Seders alone, are in great need of a laugh.
"Chad Gadya" is sung at the end of the Passover Seder, and is a very popular family song that children love to join into when Haggadah makes it's way around to it. "Echad Mi Yodea" (Who Knows One) is another popular song meant to bring cheer throughout the Seder.
"Chad Gadya," which means one little goat, is a song that slowly builds upon itself symbolizing a chain of succession in the animal world - which also has been interpreted to represent the different nations that have conquered the Land of Israel throughout biblical and modern times.
"One little goat, one little goat. Which my father bought for two zuzim," is how the song starts, eventually leading into, "One little goat, one little goat. The cat came, and ate the goat,  Which my father bought for two zuzim," and the song builds upon this succession for 11 verses.
The video itself, representative of the joy Black has incorporated into the bulk of his comedy career, introduced drawings and representative depictions of the animals represented in the song.
By the end of the video, as per usual of Black's unconventional personality, his eccentric humor took over as he started the final verses - reading the song as fast as humanly possibly, adding humorous intense vigor to some characters and ending it with belting the longest and loudest "Chad Gadya" many have ever experienced.


