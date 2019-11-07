Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jewish Federations holding conference instead of General Assembly

The smaller, more focused event will be invitation-only

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
November 7, 2019 02:39
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly. (photo credit: GPO/KOBI GIDEON)

For 86 years, Jewish leaders have gathered annually at the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly to discuss pressing issues facing their communities. Some 3,000 people attended last year’s conference in Tel Aviv.

But this year, there won’t be a GA. Instead, Jewish Federations is putting on a much smaller, invite-only event titled FedLab.

The decision to hold the event was made last year, said Jewish Federations CEO Eric Fingerhut, who recently succeeded Jerry Silverman in the post.

Participants in the Nov. 10-12 conference in Washington, D.C., will be on one of three tracks focusing on a major issue facing the Jewish community. The topics are communal security, Jewish engagement and social services to help those in need.

Nearly 900 people, including lay and professional federation leaders, will attend the conference.

“[W]e wanted to take this year and really roll up our sleeves, work in a very intensive manner on these critical issues that we face,” Fingerhut said. “It’s an innovation and one that I’m excited to try out.”

Next year will be back to a regular General Assembly in Chicago. Fingerhut said the organization is still deciding what will happen in future years, with options such as alternating between hosting a smaller conference and a regular GA or hosting both each year.

In the 1990s, the GA was the largest annual conference in the American Jewish community. In recent years, however, federations and other communal organizations have struggled to engage young people. Now the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the liberal pro-Israel group J Street and the Reform movement draw larger crowds at their annual or biannual conferences.



Related Content

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
November 7, 2019
For Ukrainian Jews, having a Jewish president is a source of pride — and fear

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings