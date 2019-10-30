Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jewish Labour lawmaker beats back efforts to oust her by Corbyn loyalists

Corbyn, a far-left and anti-Israel politician, has faced allegations that he is fomenting antisemitism in Labour, though he denies the assertion.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 30, 2019 03:30
Jewish Labour lawmaker beats back efforts to oust her by Corbyn loyalists

Jeremy Corbyn. (photo credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

 A Jewish lawmaker from London has beaten back efforts by loyalists to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to oust her from running for her longtime Parliament seat.


Margaret Hodge has been an outspoken critic about the handling of anti-Semitism in the party. She came under fire in August 2018 for calling Corbyn   a “f***ing antisemite and a racist.”

The party in her east London district of Barking chose Hodge to run for the seat she has held since 1994. Several pro-Corbyn branches of the Barking Constituency Labour Party had triggered an attempt to remove her, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

Corbyn, a far-left and anti-Israel politician, has faced allegations that he is fomenting antisemitism in Labour, though he denies the assertion.

Labour lawmaker Ruth Smeeth, the parliamentary chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, raised a point of order in the House of Commons on Monday to announce that Hodge had been selected despite “an appalling attack by members of our party.”


Related Content

October 30, 2019
Lithuania’s Holocaust record an ‘open wound,’ Israeli envoy says

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings