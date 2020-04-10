Jewish celebrities around the world celebrate Passover

As the Passover holiday arrived across the world, Jewish celebrities uploaded photographs and messages of hope to their fans on social media, wishing them a happy holiday.
"Happy Passover everyone!" Gal Gadot wrote on her Instagram, along with a screenshot of her video chatting with her family over the Seder table. "Usually the holidays bring us together to sit around one big table, eat traditional food, and share stories. This one was obviously a different one."
Natalie Portman posted a quote from a poem by famed Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai called "A Poem for the Seder.""Some Amichai to soothe us on this Seder eve," she wrote. "Chag sameach to all who celebrate!"
Creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom, posted a photo of her Seder table, decked with a glass depicting a naked woman with an umbrella.
Nick Kroll, in light of the Passover holiday, uploaded clips from his television show Big Mouth depicting the story of Passover.
The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Biyalik shared a lesson on Passover on her YouTube channel.
Scandal star Josh Malina posted numerous photos on Instagram of his family's Seder, from his shopping trip to the "Matzah Man" doll as the centerpiece.
Alex Borstein, star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, uploaded photographs of her Seder table, saying, "No novel plague is gonna keep us from tellin' tales about some old-ass plagues. You cannot break us, covid."
Jane the Virgin actress Yael Grobglas uploaded a photo of her Seder table, too, wishing her friends a Happy Passover in both Hebrew and English.
Famed comedian Adam Sandler uploaded a simple "Happy Passover" message to Instagram, saying, "Love to all!"
Beanie Feldstein, known for her role in Booksmart and for being the little sister of Jonah Hill, found the Afikoman (hidden slice of Matzah) at her Seder.
Maggie Gyllenhaal of The Deuce and older sister of Jale Gyllenhaal shared a photograph of her Passover dishes, wishing everyone a "Happy Passover."
Josh Radnor, known most commonly as Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother, shared a photograph of his kippah for the holiday, which depicts him as his character in the new Amazon Prime television series Hunters.
"Chag Sameach from Lonny Flash to you and yours," he wrote. A large group of Jewish celebrities will also be hosting a "Saturday Night Seder" at 8 p.m. EST (3 a.m. Sunday in Israel), including Billy Porter, Isaac Mizrahi, Ben Platt, and Billy Eichner.
