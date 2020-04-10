The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish celebrities around the world celebrate Passover

From Natalie Portman to Adam Sandler, here are the Jewish celebrities who shared their love for the Jewish holiday on social media.

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 10, 2020 21:01
Cast member Natalie Portman poses at a premiere for the movie "Vox Lux" in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2018 (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
As the Passover holiday arrived across the world, Jewish celebrities uploaded photographs and messages of hope to their fans on social media, wishing them a happy holiday.
 
 
 
 
Happy Passover everyone! Usually the holidays bring us together to sit around one big table, eat traditional food, and share stories. This one was obviously a different one. It’s morning now in LA and night time in Israel, but we still joined our families' small tables and sang songs. While they blessed the wine, we were still sipping our coffee It's not ideal but at least we live in a time where technology can make us feel a bit closer. Happy holidays to all of you that celebrate Passover and soon also Easter. Keep safe and stay home so next year we can all celebrate with our families. ❤️ חג פסח שמח כולם!! השנה חגגנו באופן יוצא דופן. במקום להיות יחד עם כל המשפחה סביב שולחן חג חגיגי , התכנסנו כולנו לשיחת וידאו. בזמן שפה , בל.א יום ובארץ ערב , קראנו מההגדה , בירכנו על היין (ואנחנו עוד שתינו קפה) לא מצב אידיאלי אבל לפחות תודות לטכנולוגיה הרגשנו קצת יותר קרוב. נשארים בבית מוגנים כדי שבשנה הבאה נשב כולנו יחד עם המשפחות שלנו סביב שולחן החג. אמן❤️
"Happy Passover everyone!" Gal Gadot wrote on her Instagram, along with a screenshot of her video chatting with her family over the Seder table. "Usually the holidays bring us together to sit around one big table, eat traditional food, and share stories. This one was obviously a different one."

Natalie Portman posted a quote from a poem by famed Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai called "A Poem for the Seder."
"Some Amichai to soothe us on this Seder eve," she wrote. "Chag sameach to all who celebrate!"

Creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom, posted a photo of her Seder table, decked with a glass depicting a naked woman with an umbrella.

Nick Kroll, in light of the Passover holiday, uploaded clips from his television show Big Mouth depicting the story of Passover.

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Biyalik shared a lesson on Passover on her YouTube channel.
 
 
 
 
Scandal star Josh Malina posted numerous photos on Instagram of his family's Seder, from his shopping trip to the "Matzah Man" doll as the centerpiece.
 
 
 
 
Alex Borstein, star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, uploaded photographs of her Seder table, saying, "No novel plague is gonna keep us from tellin' tales about some old-ass plagues. You cannot break us, covid."

Jane the Virgin actress Yael Grobglas uploaded a photo of her Seder table, too, wishing her friends a Happy Passover in both Hebrew and English.

Famed comedian Adam Sandler uploaded a simple "Happy Passover" message to Instagram, saying, "Love to all!"

Beanie Feldstein, known for her role in Booksmart and for being the little sister of Jonah Hill, found the Afikoman (hidden slice of Matzah) at her Seder.

Maggie Gyllenhaal of The Deuce and older sister of Jale Gyllenhaal shared a photograph of her Passover dishes, wishing everyone a "Happy Passover."
 
 
 
 
Josh Radnor, known most commonly as Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother, shared a photograph of his kippah for the holiday, which depicts him as his character in the new Amazon Prime television series Hunters.

"Chag Sameach from Lonny Flash to you and yours," he wrote.
A large group of Jewish celebrities will also be hosting a "Saturday Night Seder" at 8 p.m. EST (3 a.m. Sunday in Israel), including Billy Porter, Isaac Mizrahi, Ben Platt, and Billy Eichner.


