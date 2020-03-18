Jewish celebs encourage public to keep distance amid coronavirus

Jewish celebrities from the US have been promoting a healthier and safer mode of behavior aligned with the instructions of the World Health Organization (WHO) in light of coronavirus.Max Brooks, son of famed comedian, actor and director Mel Brooks, released a video with his father on Monday showing how social distancing is to take effect. The two stand close together, separated by a glass door. "If I get the coronavirus, I'll probably be okay, but if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends," Max explains in the short clip. "When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can effect, and so should you."
Max goes on to read out the instructions of social distancing as discussed by the WHO, after which Mel knocks on the glass door and comically tells his son to go away.Actress Mayim Bialik, known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the television series The Big Bang Theory, shared several photos of how she has come to deal with new limitations due to coronavirus.
In one photo, she shared a care package she left for her friend in a large box at a "safe distance.""Who says social distancing can't be fun?" the caption read.Former vampire slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to share her love of Lysol disinfectant wipes. "I've been charrying these accessories before they were all the rage," she wrote. "Who knew they would become collector items?!"
Actress Ashley Tisdale, known for her role as Sharpay Evans in Disney's High School Musical, shared a video of her doing the famed dance from the closing scene, called, "We're All In This Together," comically labelling it as a "work out while on #selfquarantine."
Numerous stars shared their grief over performances and gigs getting canceled due to the threat of the highly-contagious virus. Comedian and musician Adam Sandler shared that his music tour will be postponed. "Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will reschedule the dates once things are back to normal," he wrote. "Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs."
Both Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were supposed to light up the Broadway stage with a revival of Neil Simon's comedy Plaza Suite, but were forced to watch it, as well as all other Broadway shows, close down for the time being."Broadway doesn't stay quiet for long," Parker wrote on Instagram. "We will be back. The Rialto will hum. Times Square will hustle and bustle."
Broderick in the meantime is focused on the well-being of his sister, who tested positive for the novel COVID-19. He told Entertainment Tonight that she is on the road to a "full recovery."
Broderick in the meantime is focused on the well-being of his sister, who tested positive for the novel COVID-19. He told Entertainment Tonight that she is on the road to a "full recovery."