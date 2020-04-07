The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish community of Bnei Zion, India to celebrate Passover via Zoom

Fifty families are expected to take part in the online seder - which will include the reading of the hagaddah, singing songs and lots and lost of food.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 7, 2020 12:04
Jewish community of Bnei Zion, India to celebrate Passover via Zoom (photo credit: DIASPORA DEPARTMENT WZO)
Jewish community of Bnei Zion, India to celebrate Passover via Zoom
(photo credit: DIASPORA DEPARTMENT WZO)
As many Seder nights have been cancelled around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Jewish community of Bnei Zion in the Tamil Nadu province in southern India has decided to broadcast the first Seder night via Zoom, so that Jewish people around the world will have someone to enjoy their Passover with.
The initiative, sponsored by the World Zionist Organization, will not only broadcast the Passover Seder, it has also donated meals to families who otherwise would not have had access to them - making sure that everyone has the appropriate materials to enjoy a proper Passover Seder.
"Members of the community look forward to Passover and it is important for us to make them happy and not give up our tradition, even though we cannot really be together around the same table," said community leader Moshe Dawasahayam. "Since not all members of the community are familiar with prayer formulas, but it is important for all of us to observe Passover, we decided that this solution would be ideal."
The Dawasahayam family, Moshe (brother), Anne (mother), Yerusha (daughter) and Rebecca (daughter) - named after Rebecca Holtzberg, the wife of the rabbi who was killed in Mumbai in 2008, when a Chabad house was target of a bombing - all live in a home that serves as the center of their Jewish community. It holds meeting, services, activities for children as well as high holiday related traditions within the confines of their home.
"It is important for us to be present and show Diaspora Jews that especially now, we are not going to abandon them," said Head of Diaspora Affairs for the WZO Gusti Yehoshua-Braverman. "The department is committed to helping Jewish communities all over the world and is pleased to continue the collaboration with the 'Bnei Zion' community, which also benefits young envoys for short periods as part of our 'Mochilarus' project."
Fifty families are expected to take part in the online Seder - which will include the reading of the hagaddah, singing songs and lots and lots of food.
"It is so heartwarming that we know that there are those who think of us in Israel as well, and we promise, even on this Passover and even more, to pray for the peace of Jerusalem and Israel and be close to you and hope that you pray for us as well," concluded Anne Dawasahayam.


