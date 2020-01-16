Jewish organization says it 'stands with the Iranian people'

On Tuesday, the chairman and executive vice chairman/CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations issued a joint statement of solidarity with the Iranian people protesting against the regime.

"We stand with the Iranian people as they engage in peaceful protest against the oppression of Iran’s extremist regime. The brutal treatment of innocent Iranians in recent days is unacceptable and must be forcefully condemned by the international community and all who value human and civil rights," Arthur Stark, Chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO said.

The people of Iran began protesting on Sunday after the IRGC admitted that it downed Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, killing all 176 people on board, many of them Iranians. The regime initially denied the allegations that it shot the plane down, but confessed on Saturday.

"The violent crackdown aimed at silencing the legitimate grievances of a proud people, demonstrates the regime’s ruthless disregard for the well-being of its citizens. This follows a similar brutal response to protests that took such a heavy toll in human life several weeks ago," Stark and Hoenlein wrote.

US President Donald Trump, in a tweet on Sunday, urged Iranian leaders not to kill protesters, referring to protests in November when over a thousand protesters were killed and thousands more were injured and arrested.

"Iran must be held accountable for its outrageous conduct at home and abroad," Stark and Hoenlein wrote. "The UN Security Council must take immediate action to deter further atrocities at the hands of the Iranian government and its proxies.”

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.