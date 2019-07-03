Jewish protesters in Krakow slam leadership, ‘community is for all’

Jewish protesters in Krakow call for reopening of synagogue, the sign on the right reads 'Jewish community is not only for the Jakubowicz family. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Jewish residents of Krakow, Poland, took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the decision of the official Jewish community to close Izaak Synagogue and place armed guards there.



Shlomi Shaלed, an Israeli who is active in the Jewish community in Krakow, called it "a violent take-over" in a social media post which included photos of the guards.

The protesters , roughly 100 Jewish people and non-Jewish people, carried signs saying ‘Let Jews pray’ and ‘Jewish community is not the property of the Jakubowicz family.’

The sign is meant to slam the head of the official Jewish community Tadeusz Jakubowicz, his daughter was also targeted in another sign which said that her being vice-president to her own father is “corruption.”

The Jewish community attempted to remove the Jewish people who were praying in the synagogue before by shutting-off water and power and increasing the rent.

On Monday the gates of the synagogue were chained and armed guards placed to prevent the serving rabbis and Jews who use the house of worship entry.

“The Jewish community is cheating the real Jews of Krakow,” said 93-years-old Holocaust survivor and Krakow-born Edward Mosberg.

Calling them “crooks” he called on the Polish government to investigate into the inner working of how the Jewish community makes such decisions.

“Throwing Jews out of a synagogue is something that should never happen,” he said, “especially by other Jews.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



