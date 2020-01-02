The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish student unions call on Israel to bring remaining Ethiopian Jews

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 2, 2020 14:52
Baye Alemye visiting the Western Wall (photo credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY)
Baye Alemye visiting the Western Wall
(photo credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY)
The World Union of Jewish Students (WUJS) called on the Israeli government to bring the remaining Ethiopian Jews to Israel at the Union's annual Congress this week. Over 40 international Jewish student unions were represented at the Congress.
Baye Alemye, who attended the Congress, was the first ever representative of the Ethiopian Jewish community. Baye is the cantor of the Tikvat Zion Synagogue in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and his community is still waiting to make aliyah to Israel.
"Every Jew from all around the world can easily make Aliyah," said Baye, according to a WUJS press release. “Israel has open borders for any Jew who wants to return home, yet this does not seem to be true for Ethiopian Jews.”
Baye stressed that while other WUJS members had mentioned that the average global aliyah process is less than 6 months, Ethiopians have been waiting for 21 years.
"Upon my arrival for the first time to Israel, the first thing I did was reunite with my family that I have not seen for 21 years," said Baye. "This should not be the reality for the remaining Jews in Ethiopia. We should not have to plead with the Israeli government to uphold their commitment of bringing the remaining Ethiopian Jews to the land they pray to and yearn for.”
The policy motion passed by the WUJS mentioned that the Israeli government passed a unanimous resolution to bring the remainder of Ethiopian Jewry to Israel, but about 7,500 Ethiopian Jews are still waiting to make aliyah in Gondar and Addis Ababa. The WUJS motion passed with an overwhelming majority and strong support by all the unions present.
"We, as global Jewish youth, believe that we need to stand strong and united against injustice. It is our duty to advocate for this community in order for them to return to the Jewish homeland and reunite with their families," said the WUJS in the press release.


