The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jews in the UK prepare for distancing as Britain adapts to coronavirus

This week, the British government finally introduced some drastic measures in managing the coronavirus crisis.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
MARCH 20, 2020 04:51
Philip Carmel, seen outside a Jewish cemetery in Russia during a work trip in 2018 (photo credit: CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA)
Philip Carmel, seen outside a Jewish cemetery in Russia during a work trip in 2018
(photo credit: CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA)
As the coronavirus forced the shutdown of many synagogues in the United States and beyond last Shabbat, many British Jews celebrated the day of rest as usual.
At the time, their government was taking a far less restrictive approach even as the leaders of other countries shut down schools and urgently warned people to stay home as much as possible.
But this week, the British government finally introduced some drastic measures in managing the coronavirus crisis. Schools would close Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday. While pubs remain open, patrons are being encouraged not to dine there. The government also warned against gatherings at houses of worship and other public spaces.
These developments mean that many synagogues across the United Kingdom will be closed this weekend, their community members experiencing the same rupture that other Jews around the world underwent last week.
The country’s chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, announced that the 60 synagogues affiliated with his United Synagogue Orthodox umbrella group would close amid the pandemic.
“Our Torah obligation to protect the sanctity of life transcends all other considerations,” Mirvis wrote in his announcement.
Philip Carmel said he had been preparing for the Shabbat morning kiddush at Birmingham’s Central Synagogue when Mirvis made his announcement.
“I was still going, yeah,” said Carmel, a 56-year-old father of three from Birmingham, a city located 110 miles northwest of London.
Carmel said the synagogue shutdown was unprecedentedin his lifetime.
“Even throughout World War II, synagogues kept running here,” he said.
But Carmel said he recognized that the coronavirus epidemic would change Jewish life in his community.
“To be honest, what surprised me most about Mirvis’ announcement was that it hadn’t come sooner,” he said.
Many non-Orthodox synagogues are setting up online broadcasts, learning from their counterparts in the U.S. as they do.
Adam Zagoria-Moffet, the rabbi at St. Albans Masorti Synagogue just outside London, said he would hold a Friday evening service online before Shabbat begins and also conduct an online havdalah service, which concludes the Sabbath, on Saturday night. During the week, the rabbi said, he plans to hold drop-in online office hours and also manage a new website that pools learning materials from Jewish communities across the United Kingdom.
“British people in general are very good in a crisis,” Zagoria-Moffet said. “Most people are happy to help for the greater good and would be absolutely embarrassed to be caught panic-buying loo roll (they still do it, but alas).” That’s toilet paper for those unfamiliar with the vernacular.
Not all British synagogues are closing this week. Synagogue services are still taking place in Canvey Island, a town located about 30 miles east of London with a growing Jewish minority of about 80 haredi Orthodox families.
“We’re not under Rabbi Mirvis, so it’s not really affecting us,” said Jacob Gross, a Jewish community activist and father of six.
Gross said his community looks for instructions from Rabbi Ephraim Padwa in London’s Stamford Hill neighborhood and, as of Wednesday, Padwa had not called for synagogues to shutter.
The kosher grocery shop in Canvey Island is “fully stocked and there hasn’t been any of the panic shopping we’ve seen elsewhere,” Gross told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Still, Gross said, life “is not normal.” He has one friend who self-quarantined and “people are trying to reduce contact with older family relatives,” who are at greater risk from the virus.
Adam Perry, a nonobservant Jewish 47-year-old from North London, also has reduced his contact with older people but said he believes that some of the measures related to the virus were unnecessary. He’s a father of three children aged 6 to 14.
“I think there’s a huge amount of hysteria around this, I’m not very worried and I intend to keep taking the Tube,” he said, meaning London’s subway system. “I’m going to live my life as normally as possible as long as that’s possible.”
If life grounds to a halt in Britain, “at least we’ll still be here in Muswell Hill,” Perry said, referencing a leafy and affluent northern neighborhood of London. The city, and especially its northern parts, is home to about 70 percent of the United Kingdom’s some 250,000 Jews.
“There’s plenty of woods to walk your dog in. I foresee a lot of dog walking, actually,” Perry said. “That dog won’t know what hit her.”
Back in Birmingham, “there are empty supermarket shelves,” Carmel said. He and his fiancee stocked up two weeks ago, well before the British populace descended on the supermarkets, creating shortages in products such as toilet paper and disinfectant gel.
His son lives around the corner, Carmel said, but “stopped coming round from Monday because he’s concerned about the possibility that he may be an asymptomatic carrier and give it to me. I keep telling him I’m not in a risk group.”
Carmel’s two daughters live in Israel and were supposed to come next month for Passover. But they won’t be coming back to Birmingham for the holiday because it’s unclear whether they would be able to return under Israel’s containment policy, which currently bars entry for all foreigners.
As of Thursday, the United Kingdom had about 2,600 confirmed cases and 103 deaths from the coronavirus.
Italy, the disease’s epicenter in Europe, has more than 30,000 confirmed cases and 2,500 deaths — including that of at least one former Jewish community leader in Milan — that have overwhelmed the country’s hospital and morgues.
The issues of worship, separation and schooling that are now facing Britons will pale in comparison to reality when the coronavirus outbreak gets out of control, Carmel predicted.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty and much that we don’t know,” he said, “but I’m afraid that the only difference between the United Kingdom and Italy is that we’re three weeks behind them.”


Tags diaspora England Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beware racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by