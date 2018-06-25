June 25 2018
|
Tammuz, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Labour MP Galloway labels Jewish soccer team from 1939 ‘Palestinian’

Posts video showing British-Mandate players – all wearing stars of David jerseys – in pre-State Israel.

By
June 25, 2018 18:02
3 minute read.
George Galloway

George Galloway. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For a symbolic $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Don't show it again

A former British Labour MP has been mocked and lambasted on social media for posting a video of what he claimed was a “Palestinian” soccer team, which it was – the Jewish Palestine team of 1939.

George Galloway is a supporter of boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel; has continuously bashed the Jewish state; and said several times that Jews “have no right in Palestine.” He posted the video on Sunday afternoon, as England thrashed Panama during the FIFA World Cup games.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In the video, which shows a British-Mandate Palestinian – and Jewish – soccer team playing Australia in 1939, stars of David are clearly visible on the team’s shirts. It turns out that the team was actually Maccabi Tel Aviv.


The Australian commentator in the video even references the team as Jewish. After the Maccabi keeper saved a goal, he yells, “Save!” adding, “Then again, the Jews were always a saving race.”

Galloway captioned the video: “They say there was never a Palestine...” to which many responded, “Who was the president?”; “What was the national anthem?”; and “What was the currency [of this] so-called country?”

By Monday afternoon, the post had gone viral, with more than 11,200 shares on Facebook and 1,480 retweets on Twitter.
Wrote Nan Glick Klein: “This is a Jewish soccer team!! Note the stars of David on the uniforms.”

The Mossad parody account retweeted Galloway’s post, highlighting that the team was Maccabi Tel Aviv in Australia in 1939. “Team roster: G. Arazi, Shmuel Ginzburg, L. Fuks, A. Schneider, F. Neufeld, S. Viner, G. Machlis, E. Pollak, A. Alembik, A. Resnik, M. Mirimovitz, L. Werner, A. Greenberg, J. Lieberman., J.Sidi, B.Mizrahi.



“Traditional Arab names, eh George?” it wrote.


Steven Goldstein commended Galloway. “Nice one,” he said. “The team were all Jews Maccabi Tel Aviv FC, who played on a tour of Australia. The land was then the British Mandatory Palestine, they played as Palestine. There had never been a country called Palestine, nor until the late 1960s, never Palestinians. Enjoy your fiction.”

“The Scribe” said: “It’s a Jewish team, hahahahaha you even pinned the tweet! This was a Jewish team in 1939.... You sir just proved our enduring and unending link to our homeland. Thank you and shalom!”

Someone named Ari wrote, “That team actually consisted mostly of Jews, who referred to themselves as Palestinians in the inter-war period when the Arabs living there did not. They thought of themselves as part of historical Syria/Damascus province.”

Several memes and gifs were also posted mockingly in response to Galloway’s faux pas.

A gif of Will Ferrell laughing hysterically with the words: “What an idiot,” while someone called Naor tweeted a picture of the British Mandate flag of Palestine – a blue and white flag with a gold Star of David in the middle. Gil Winterstein tweeted a meme of Robert Downey Jr. in Tropic Thunder, saying: “You just went full retard, never go full retard.”

However, there was still strong support for Galloway and several openly antisemitic comments were made as people argued the subject.

“There is no such thing as Israel. It’s a man-made thing. Nothing natural about it,” said Fekir.

Adel Barakat said “#ZionismIsNazism,” while Mohamad Takroori thanked Galloway. “The unholy relationship between Zionists, Evangelicals and the house of Saudi created both al-Qaeda and ISIS. You are proof that many decent, humane men in the West are not white supremacists.”

Syed Ali Ismail Balkhi said, “If they [Jews] can do it to Palestine, they can do it to any country which is why this is so critical. Even America or England could be next. Sometimes a dog bites it’s owner.”

Galloway made another faux pas last week after media reports surfaced that he’d also been spotted eating shakshuka at an Israeli cafe in London’s Camden Market on Thursday. When asked about it, he claimed the famous Israeli dish was Palestinian.


Related Content

June 25, 2018
Ministry: Uganda Jews ineligible for aliya since they converted en masse

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut