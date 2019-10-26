Lihi Lapid addresses 300 women at FIDF New York event





Writer and activist Lihi Lapid addressed over 300 women during a Friday inaugural luncheon for women supporters of Friends of Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), a press release on behalf of the group reported.The event was held at Metropolitan West in NYC and marked the creation of the Tri-State Women’s Brigade of that group.

FIDF had been active since 1981 and is devoted to offering hope, purpose and support to IDF soldiers by offering educational and cultural services.



Women can join the FIDF Women’s Brigade at $3,600 per year.



Lihi Lapid is married to





Lihi Lapid is married to Yair Lapid , who is one of the leaders of Blue and White. She is a photographer and writer who released 11 books.

