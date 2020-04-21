The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
London's oldest man dies at 108, member of Sutton United Synagogue

He was said to be the third oldest man in the United Kingdom.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 21, 2020 00:57
A general view shows the London skyline from the City of London to Westminster, in central London, Britain June 15, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
A general view shows the London skyline from the City of London to Westminster, in central London, Britain June 15, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
Ben Raymond, the oldest man in London, passed away at the age of 108 on Monday, according to the Rabbi Shmully Aronson of the Sutton United Synagogue - who is intended to perform the funeral services this Tuesday.
Raymond was a member of the Sutton United Synagogue congregation where the funeral proceedings will be held.
Raymond, a retired hair dresser, told a Chronicle reporter that he owes his longevity to a “positive outlook” and an occasional shot of whisky, though he has recently given up drinking and smoking his pipe for health-related reasons.
Born in London’s Bermondsey district in the city’s East End, Raymond, a former member of Croydon Synagogue and later of Sutton and District Synagogue, opened a hair salon where his clients included aristocracy and film stars. Charlton Heston got his hair cut at Raymond’s salon before the filming of “Ben Hur” in 1959, Raymond told The Chronicle. He also said that Heston gave him a tip of 10 British pounds. In 1959, that sum had the buying value of about $230 today.
Raymond moved into a Jewish care home in 2012, with his late wife, Millie. Both were over 100. She died that year, as did their only child, Victor, at the age of 70.
Ben and Millie met through their love of dancing, he told the British-Jewish paper, and got married in 1937.
Cnaan Lipshiz/JTA contributed to this report.


