Man shot by air rifle outside Paris-area synagogue

The two alleged shooters are ages 15 and 16, the Le Parisien newspaper reported.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
February 20, 2019 00:17
The Star of David is seen on the facade of a synagogue in Paris France, December 10, 2018.

The Star of David is seen on the facade of a synagogue in Paris France, December 10, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

 
(JTA) — French police arrested two teenagers in a suburb of Paris on suspicion that they wounded a person while firing an air rifle at a synagogue on Shabbat.

The two teenagers, who were being investigated as suspects in an anti-Semitic hate crime for the incident, lightly wounded a passerby near the synagogue of Sarcelles on Friday by shooting a lead projectile into his calf, the AFP news agency reported Tuesday.
They had staked out the synagogue from a balcony overlooking the building on Friday night, as worshipers began to gather there.


Moïse Kahloun, the president of the Jewish community of Sarcelles, said he does not believe the attack was antisemitic. “This is not an anti-Semitic attack, just kids who shot at random.”

