The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Meet the 25-year-old Jew who plans to unseat Jerry Nadler

The man’s name: Jonathan Herzog. His age: 25, and he says he thinks he can be the next Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 25, 2020 18:20
Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) waits to speak during a media briefing after a House vote approving rules for an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) waits to speak during a media briefing after a House vote approving rules for an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
WASHINGTON – A Jewish Democrat, the son to Israeli parents who immigrated to the US and was born and raised in New York, is now eyeing an ambitious target: unseating the incumbent representative of New York 10th's congressional district, Jerry Nadler. His platform: universal basic income of $1,000 a month for every American 18 years old and older.
The man’s name: Jonathan Herzog. His age: 25, and he says he thinks he can be the next Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
“Our prospects by the numbers are pretty good,” he told The Jerusalem Post. “In New York, the turnout for congressional primaries is very, very low to the tune of 3% to 4% of the entire population in the district. So, if we can get just 15,000 votes, then we have won the congressional seat.”
New York’s 10th congressional district represents the West side of Manhattan and South Brooklyn.
“As we saw in the 14th district with AOC in 2018, by her getting just 4,000 more votes, with central-low participation, she was essentially guaranteed the seat because whoever has the ‘D’ next to their name in the general elections is expected to win,” Herzog said.
He attended the Ramaz Jewish school in New York, before going to Hunter College high school and said he does speak Hebrew. Then, he went to Harvard for undergrad, where he studied psychology. Herzog continued for his MBA at NYU Stern for business school before returning to Harvard for law school. He took an indefinite leave from Harvard Law School to join Andrew Yang’s 2020 Democratic Presidential campaign. He moved to Iowa and worked to build a grassroots movement there.
“In early 2018 when his presidential campaign launched, I read the New York Times headline, ‘the robots are coming,’” he recalls. “It laid out Andrew’s vision, his diagnosis of the problems with the fourth industrial revolution and the automation ways and the effects it’s having on our economy and our politics and his solutions. So it was really after reading that headline in particular that I said, ‘this guy has to be president, and I have to do all I can to make sure that happened.’ That’s how I eventually ended up moving out to Iowa to build a campaign.”
Yang brought to the public sphere the idea of universal basic income as a way to compensate Americans for job losses for robots. Now, when both Republicans and Democrats agreed on Tuesday night to send checks directly to Americans who are struggling financially, Herzog believes that now is the time for this radical idea to shine.
“What is politically impossible becomes inevitable only in times of crisis,” he said. “And unfortunately, our historical reality is that only in times of massive structural failure or war or in this case, a global pandemic that suddenly whatever ideas are out there have risen to the fore of the conversation, get brought to the table.”
His first introduction with universal basic income was as a kid, where he spent a couple of years growing up.
“My dad got a job out there, and so we moved there,” he recalled. ”I didn’t know it back then, but it was my first somewhat exposure to the idea of a universal basic income which I only dove into later after hearing about Andrew Yang’s campaign and moving out to Iowa for him. Alaska has a petroleum dividend for all of its residents using the state natural petroleum reserves and giving every citizen one to $2,000 unconditionally every year.
“In today’s context, in particular, we see during this terrible pandemic that voices from the left and the right have come around to some aversion or some idea of universal cash transfers to all Americans,” he continued. “We saw that from Mitt Romney and Justin Amash and even members of the Trump administration to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Rashida Tlaib.”
He said that in large part the idea of universal cash is gaining momentum because of the coronavirus crisis.
“A universal basic income on its own will save us a lot on the back end,” he said. “It is primarily paid for by a value-added tax. Unlike in Israel and most of Europe, the United States doesn’t yet have a value-added tax, a flat tax on consumption,” he noted.
According to Herzog, there are “hundreds of billions of dollars or revenue left on the table,” especially from large tech companies. “The public sees very little to none of that revenue, because many of these firms like Facebook and Amazon, for example, pay zero to near zero in federal taxes,” he says. “So that’s the script we have to flip. And that’s the primary financing mechanism. In many ways, the question is, how can we not afford to have a universal basic income?”
His strategy to take on one of the most powerful men in Congress is straightforward: to make people turn out in record numbers. But how do you engage with people at times of social distancing?
“It’s unprecedented in so many ways and so much more challenging,” he admits. “But in terms of the nitty-gritty of how the campaign operates, we do have the great fortune of being part of the “Yang Gang,” And so we’re a very digitally savvy and already online group of folks and very committed and passionate volunteers,” Herzog added. 
“This is entirely happening now online over the coming weeks,” he continued. “It’s certainly a challenge to make those connections when you’re only engaging online. But this is what we’re working with, and we’re going to lean into our strengths to make the most of it.”


Tags American Jewry new york american politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Do the right thing, Yuli Edelstein By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by