Miss Hitler competition domain name cancelled by GoDaddy



Internet giant GoDaddy suspended the account of the Miss Hitler contest on Thursday, earning praise from the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) which called it “a triumph of good over evil,” the Algemeiner reported



ADC head Dr. Dvir Abramovich thanked the company “for declaring that antisemites and Holocaust deniers will never find a safe haven within the GoDaddy home.”

“Competitions like ‘Miss Hitler’ serve as recruitment tool,” he added, “and an inspiration for white supremacists who are motivated to perpetrate massacres like the ones in Christchurch and Pittsburgh.”



The contest was based on young women sending in their pictures with Nazi symbols and describing why they think they fit the role. Users would vote online to pick the winner.

