Miss Hitler competition domain name cancelled by GoDaddy

The contest encouraged young women to send pictures of themselves with Nazi symbols and share their adoration of the German dictator.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 9, 2020 05:56
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, US on April 21, 2018 (photo credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, US on April 21, 2018
(photo credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)
Internet giant GoDaddy suspended the account of the Miss Hitler contest on Thursday, earning praise from the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) which called it “a triumph of good over evil,” the Algemeiner reported.  
 
ADC head Dr. Dvir Abramovich thanked the company “for declaring that antisemites and Holocaust deniers will never find a safe haven within the GoDaddy home.” 
 
“Competitions like ‘Miss Hitler’ serve as recruitment tool,” he added, “and an inspiration for white supremacists who are motivated to perpetrate massacres like the ones in Christchurch and Pittsburgh.” 
 
The contest was based on young women sending in their pictures with Nazi symbols and describing why they think they fit the role. Users would vote online to pick the winner. 
 
Englishwoman Alice Cutter won the title in 2019 under the name Buchenwald Princess. She was later convicted in court for being a member of the radical right-wing group National Action, the BBC reported.
The National Action had been considered a domestic terrorist group in the UK since 2016.  
   


