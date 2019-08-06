More than 1,000 to Take Part in JNF-USA Annual National Conference

The largest ever Jewish National Fund (JNF-USA) National Conference will take place September 13-15, at the Grand Hyatt Washington Hotel in Washington, D.C., bringing together over 1,000 Jewish and Israeli leaders, philanthropists, and students from across the U.S. and Israel to learn about JNF-USA’s mission.



The conference will include the participation of over 450 teens and young adults, accounting for over 40% of all Conference attendees. Over 300 high school and college students, as well as 150 JNFuture members—JNF’s fastest growing demographic group comprised of young adults—make up a large component of the group that will gather and promote their connection to Israel.

JNF-USA’s One Billion Dollar Roadmap initiative is supporting population growth in the north and south, connecting the next generation to Israel, developing vital infrastructure, promoting sound ecological and forestry management, and preserving heritage sites in Israel.The conference will feature a number of prominent speakers including Ron Dermer, Israel's Ambassador to the United States; Elan Carr, U.S. Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combatting Anti-Semitism; Lucy Aharish, first Muslim Israeli-Arab news anchor, reporter, and television host; Erica Brown, professor and director of the Mayberg Center for Jewish Education and Leadership at George Washington University; and Matti Friedman, award-winning author and New York Times contributor.“Israel is the innovation capital of the world and JNF-USA’s work to develop groundbreaking technology and R&D projects in Israel’s north and south will be on full display at this year’s conference,” said JNF-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson. “There has never been a more exciting time to be involved in the development of Israel’s peripheral regions as they play a greater role in the story that is Israel—the ‘Start-Up’ nation.”

