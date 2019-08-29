Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Most American voters condemn Trump's 'disloyalty' comments - poll

Some 59% of voters disapproved of Trump’s remarks, including 86% of Democrats.

By IDAN ZONSHINE
August 29, 2019 05:20
U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Most Americans disagreed with President Donald Trump’s assertion last week that Jewish Americans that vote for Democrats are “disloyal” to the State of Israel, according to a new poll by Morning Consult and Politico.


The poll showed that the remarks, while unpopular with the general public and the majority of Jewish voters, did little to change public opinion regarding the president.


According to the poll, 59% of voters disapproved of Trump’s remarks, including 86% of Democrats and 56% of independents. Republicans approved of his remarks by a 2-to-1 margin, 51 percent versus 25 percent.


Last week, 72% of Jewish voters disapproved of Trump’s job performance, statistically unchanged from July. Some 62% of Jewish voters “strongly” disapprove of Trump, while 79% of Jewish Republicans approve.


“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump told reporters last week, in response to a question about an Aug. 19 news conference in which Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) criticized the Israeli government’s decision to bar them from entering the country in their capacity as members of Congress.


The August 23-25 poll had a sample size of 1,987 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-2%.


