Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: I will do everything to have Naama Issachar released

Issachar, a 25-year-old Israeli-American, was arrested in April during a connection flight in Russia with nine grams of marijuana on her person.

By
October 12, 2019 17:07
1 minute read.
Netanyahu: I will do everything to have Naama Issachar released

Naama Issachar, a young Israeli woman who has been incarcerated in Russia on charges of smuggling drugs.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Naama Issachar's mother on Friday to let her know that he will do anything to have her released from prison in Russia as soon as possible, according to Mako.

He asked the mother to strengthen her daughter and to let her know that he is making an effort to move things along.

Issachar was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison in Russia after being caught with nine grams on marijuana which she accidentally left in her bag when travelling from India through Russia back to Israel.

Issachar, a 25-year-old Israeli-American, was arrested in April after spending three months abroad.

Israel was offered to swap Issachar for Aleksey Burkov, a Russian hacker arrested in 2015 while he was visiting Israel, but rejected because Israel’s High Court had already agreed that he would be extradited to the United States.

The Prime Minister's Office claimed that Netanyahu "personally intervened on behalf of Naama Issachar in recent weeks."

Netanyahu reportedly "spoke with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin about her case when he visited Sochi a few weeks ago, and raised the issue again during a telephone conversation this week."

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Related Content

A man checks his mobile phone as a woman riding a bike passes next to a big Brazilian flag in Sao Pa
October 12, 2019
Brazilian scholarship for Jewish students collects $4.1 million in 3 days

By MARCUS GILBAN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings