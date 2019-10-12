Netanyahu: I will do everything to have Naama Issachar released

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Naama Issachar's mother on Friday to let her know that he will do anything to have her released from prison in Russia as soon as possible, according to Mako.



He asked the mother to strengthen her daughter and to let her know that he is making an effort to move things along.

Issachar was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison in Russia after being caught with nine grams on marijuana which she accidentally left in her bag when travelling from India through Russia back to Israel.Issachar, a 25-year-old Israeli-American , was arrested in April after spending three months abroad.Israel was offered to swap Issachar for Aleksey Burkov, a Russian hacker arrested in 2015 while he was visiting Israel, but rejected because Israel’s High Court had already agreed that he would be extradited to the United States.The Prime Minister's Office claimed that Netanyahu "personally intervened on behalf of Naama Issachar in recent weeks."Netanyahu reportedly "spoke with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin about her case when he visited Sochi a few weeks ago, and raised the issue again during a telephone conversation this week."Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

