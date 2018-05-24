New Jersey Jewish dentist goes viral performing magic tricks

A Jewish dentist in New Jersey has found Internet fame - for his magic tricks.



Dr. Eyal Simchi, who works in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, has been seen practicing medicine - and magic - by millions of people around the world. Simchi specializes in pediatric dentistry, and has developed all sorts of ways to comfort his often nervous patients.





lemme bless y’all with this video pic.twitter.com/lwUIY3rwPj — chris’ real name is chris (@kostka_chris) May 22, 2018

One video of his tricks on a young boy has been watched more than 15 million times on Facebook and another 10 million times on Twitter.In the video posted last week, Simchi uses thumb lights to amaze the small boy by pretending to pull lights out of his ears and nose. The little boy stands in rapt awe and amazement."Truly a great way to build trust with your patients," Simchi wrote on one video of magic tricks. "Little tricks can go a long way with a nervous or frightened child."Other videos show the doctor pulling coins from behind kids ears, allowing siblings to "operate" some dentistry tools, blowing up medical glove "balloons" and even practicing "stand up dentistry" for young patients afraid of the chair."From a waiting room filled with activities and exciting aquatic-themed décor to his awesome magic tricks, Dr. Simchi has the unique ability to make each child look forward to going to the dentist," his website reads.Simchi and his wife, Rochie, live in Passaic, New Jersey with their five children.