New York police arrest alleged attacker who hit rabbi in face with rock

Police have arrested a man they accuse of beating a rabbi with a large rock in Brooklyn.



Oniel Gilbourne, 26 was attested on Thursday. He faces charges of assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, PIX11 reported.

Abraham Gopin, 64, a father of 10 and grandfather, was attacked on the morning of August 27 while jogging in Lincoln Terrace Park.The assailant allegedly yelled a Jewish slur at him and threw a rock in his direction, but missed. Gopin then confronted the rock thrower, who started punching him, and then hit him square in the face with a paving stone. He lost two front teeth and suffered a broken nose, according to reports.Gopin, who is identifiably Jewish with a long beard and a kippah on his head, has told several New York news outlets that he thought the assailant wanted to kill him.As of Aug. 25, New York police were investigating 145 anti-Semitic crimes , most of them in Brooklyn, compared to 88 from the same time period last year, the New York Daily News reported.

