Oldest living Righteous Among the Nations turns 102

She risked her life to save five Jews during the Holocaust and this week, Krystyna Dańko from the Polish city of Otwock, turned 102 years old.



She is believed to be the oldest Righteous Among the Nations who is still living today, however “she is unable to leave her home as she is completely blind,” explained Jonny Daniels, founder of Holocaust remembrance group From The Depths.

Danko saved four members of the Kokoszko family, as well as a young girl from another family during the years of the Nazi occupation and Holocaust in Poland.According to the Yad Vashem website, Danko, who was an orphan, formed a close friendship with the oldest daughter of the Kokoszko family, Helena - known as Lusia - during their high school years.Due to their close bond, Danko spent “a great deal of time in the Kokoszko family's home where she found warmth and emotional support.”Following the invasion of Poland in 1939, which signal led the start of World War II, Danko, “at great personal risk, went to incredible lengths to help the Kokoszko family escape the Nazis.” She hid the father Michal, mother Eugenia and Lusia, the eldest daughter, in a secret location and sent the youngest daughter, Maria, who was 11 years old at the time, on a train from Otwock, to an orphanage in Warsaw.She became the liaison between the Kokoszko family and Maria, by carrying messages and information back and forth throughout the German occupation of Poland.While the Kokoszko family hid in a village near Otwock, she gave them food, clothing, and money.All five of those she saved, survived the war. Asked later in life why she risked her life, Danko said that “was her moral obligation as a human being.”Danko received recognition for her act of bravery as a Righteous Among the Nations in 1998 for helping to save the Kokoszko family, who settled in Warsaw after the war.As part of From the Depths mandate, Daniels said that they “have continued to fulfill our promise to honor the Righteous whilst we still can and bring them flowers on their birthdays,” he told The Jerusalem Post following a visit to her home this week. “It was an absolute honor to visit her on her birthday.”“[She] is a true hero, who risked her life and the lives of those around her to do the remarkable, to save five of my Jewish brothers and sisters during the Holocaust,” he said. “As a millennial, I see so much evil, hatred and anger in the world surrounding us, a world where racism and antisemitism has become commonplace, once again, it's the hero's like Mrs. Dańko who teach us what it means to stand and do what’s right, regardless of the risks involved.”He explained that Danko is now struggling with her health and has called on the public to help her with funding some of the medical equipment of which she is in need.“Sadly, there are few Righteous remaining and the [health] situation of Mrs. Dańko is not great, with a complete loss of her eyesight and poor hearing she’s confined to her home and is in need of medical equipment including a new medical bed to ease her situation.“We are asking people to join us in helping those who helped us,” Daniels concluded.

