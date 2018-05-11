May 11 2018
|
Iyar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Prominent Ukrainian rabbi inaugurates prayer for Trump’s success

The prayer was announced on the website of the Kiev Brodsky Synagogue.

By JTA
May 11, 2018 22:03
1 minute read.
Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wears a tallit during a church service with Bishop

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wears a tallit during a church service with Bishop Wayne T. Jackson at the Great Faith Ministries International in downtown Detroit.. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)


Related Content

May 11, 2018
Greek Jews to hold silent protest against antisemitism

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut