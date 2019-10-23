Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Prominent Washington, DC synagogue vandalized

Graffiti on the Washington Hebrew Congregation was discovered Friday morning. Congregants were informed of the vandalism in an email later in the day.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 23, 2019 04:30
1 minute read.
Nazi Swastika

Nazi Swastika. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 A synagogue in Washington DC was vandalized with what is described by local Jewish agencies as “anti-Israel and hate-filled messages.”


The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington issued a joint statement on Friday afternoon about the graffiti, which was posted on Facebook.
 
The statement said the agencies “have been informed that at the present time there is no immediate or direct threat to our community as a result of this disturbing incident,” and that the Washington Metropolitan Police Dept. will conduct a full investigation.
 
“As we enter Shabbat and the final days of our Fall holidays, let us remember that although we cannot outlaw hate, we must and will continue to send a strong message to the community that these hateful expressions will not be tolerated. We must continue to come together as a community to reject hate in all of its forms,” the statement also said.
 
The prominent DC congregation was founded in 1852 and is one of the largest Reform congregations in the United States.


