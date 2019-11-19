NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel Travel Channel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Healthcare Israel: Innovation, technology, expertise to the world

“We are a government agency with a start-up soul."

Healthcare Israel volunteers (photo credit: Courtesy)
Healthcare Israel volunteers
(photo credit: Courtesy)
“We are a government agency with a start-up soul,” says Hagai Dror, managing director of HealthCare Israel, one of the three winners of the 2019 InnoDip Award for innovative diplomacy.  The award, established by the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at the IDC Herzliya, will be presented at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference on Thursday, November 21 in Jerusalem.
Healthcare Israel was created by Israel’s Ministry of Health in 2016 to deliver life-saving and cost-saving healthcare innovation, technology and expertise to the world, and promotes cooperation and Israeli health system exports through collaborations between government, the health system and the healthcare industry. It has leveraged Israel's existing diplomatic ecosystem to reach out and create new kinds of international cooperation projects and business deals specifically in the healthcare space.
HealthCare Israel is a small ten-person unit that is part of the Ministry of Health and has offices in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. It partners with numerous companies in the health care ecosystem that implement its objectives in countries around the world. Dror shares two examples of HealthCare Israel’s innovative projects that are being developed, in South America and in China.
The public committee chaired by Amb. Ron Prosor, which chose HealthCare Israel as one of the winners, said that it “has groundbreaking thinking on how diplomacy should work in the 21st century. It has a clear objective which is achieved with dedication and innovative thought which is translated into wide scale of impact on people’s health around the world.”
HealthCare Israel is currently building a platform for sharing health data between different health providers for the state of São Paulo, the largest and wealthiest state in Brazil. “We are bringing Israeli technology together with Israeli experience and know-how,” says Dror. “This platform will enable doctors will be able to see all of the health data and lab tests from
different providers.” Dror explains that the improvements made to the Brazilian health care system will ultimately benefit the Israeli health care system in the development of Israel’s second-generation version of this program, which is already operative in Israel. “We are not only helping the world, and selling Israeli technologies, “says Dror, “but we will be bringing the benefits back to the Israeli public health system.”
HealthCare Israel is also developing a project for the Chinese city of Yangzhou in the area of emergency preparedness for mass casualty incidents. “We signed an agreement between the Israeli and Chinese governments to promote and adopt Israeli technology in this area,” says Dror. HealthCare Israel will provide standard operating procedures on preparation for mass casualty incidents, including information technology (IT), appropriate Israeli medical devices, and training of Chinese personnel. HealthCare Israel has already made agreements to expand the project additional cities in China.
Dror explains that one of the key advantages of HealthCare Israel is its ability to take technology, economics, and health care, and create a viable and beneficial product. “We mix them all together.”
“We believe that life-saving healthcare is too important to keep to one country,” says Hagai Dror. “That is why Healthcare Israel is sharing it with the world.”  The Abba Eban Institute view’s HealthCare Israel’s activities as an innovative partner in the world of international diplomacy.


Tags Israel health emergency
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by