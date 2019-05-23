Rabbi brutally assaulted in Buenos Aires

Rabbi Elyahu Shaman.
(photo credit: AVI SHEMER)
X
Rabbi Elyahu Shaman, who is also a cantor at the synagogue in the neighborhood of Palermo in Buenos Aires, was assaulted when he returned from prayer services on Saturday evening by a street gang, a press release issued by the Jewish community reported on Thursday.
He was injured in his face and hand during the attack, his attackers called out slurs against Jews and those witnessing the violence laughed.
He went to hospital on his own to get medical attention and filed a complaint in the police station on Sunday.
This is not the first such assault; two people physically attacked worshippers in April as they were leaving a Jewish center and synagogue and made antisemitic comments during their attack.
Rabbi Uriel Husni, the head of the Mikdash Yosef Jewish center in the capital, told The Jerusalem Post that the attack was staged by a man and a woman against worshippers leaving the center in the Palermo neighborhood of the city, as people were leaving following the end of the Friday night Shabbat service.
