Rabbis mourn lack of tolerance in Sweden after anti-circumcision vote

Swedish rabbis and Jewish leaders have slammed the Centre Party (Sweden)’s push to ban circumcision.



Last week, the party, called Centerpartiet in Swedish, voted 314-166 at its annual meeting to oppose the non-medical circumcision of boys. The party’s head, Annie Loof, was among several leaders who criticized the vote.

Jewish ritual circumcisions are currently licensed by the Swedish National Board of Health. When carried out – on the eighth day of a Jewish boy’s life – they are joined by a nurse or a medical doctor.In a statement released on Monday, the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) said it will fight the proposed ban. The CER represents more than 700 religious leaders of mainstream synagogue communities across Europe.CER president Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt warned the Centre Party’s decision could start a wave of anti-religious legislation across Europe.“We see this decision as the beginning of a new wave of anti-circumcision legislation in Europe,” Goldschmidt said. “This is part of the bad spirit of anti-religious legislative initiatives in Europe.“The Swedish Centre Party’s decision to promote a ban on religious circumcision is a request for Jews to leave Sweden, the most liberal of EU states.“We mourn the lack of tolerance and loss of diversity in today’s Sweden,” he added.He made it clear that if it comes to it, they “will enlist the international community, as we did in Iceland and other countries, in order to fend off this attack.“Even though the Swedish Centre Party is not part of the coalition, we must remember that it represents 8% of the votes, holds 31 seats in the 349-member Parliament, and is the third-largest party in Sweden,” Goldschmidt said.He pointed out that in the past few years there has been “a number of similar legislative attempts against circumcision in Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.“We have seen how the process moves forward and only after we put up a strong fight, with the help of international organizations, did these countries decide not to ban [circumcision].“To our relief,” Goldschmidt continued, “all the parties in Sweden rejected the proposal to ban or limit circumcision, other than the Green Party, which described circumcision as ‘problematic, all of the parties everyone adhered to the law enacted in Sweden some 20 years ago, which included a provision of circumcision in Swedish law.”Meanwhile, Goldschmidt also met with Israel’s Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Emmanuel Nahshon, in Brussels “to mobilize Israel for the fight against anti-religious legislation in Belgium.”According to the CER, Nahshon received “a comprehensive overview of the special problems” European Jewry is facing, and “in particular the legislation against shechita [ritual slaughter] in the two largest provinces in Belgium.“Nahshon expressed his confidence that Israel would help as much as possible in the battle against anti-religious legislation that often accepts antisemitic expression of humanity,” the CER concluded.On Friday, the leadership of the Orthodox Union (OU), the nation’s largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, expressed their deep concern over the Swedish Centre Party’s vote on non medical circumcision of boys.OU president Moishe Bane said that “the Swedish Centre Party’s decision to promote a ban on religious circumcision is synonymous with calling for the end of Jewish life in Sweden.“Religious circumcision is a core Jewish obligation which has been practiced for over two millennia,” he stressed.OU executive vice president Allen Fagin warned that the party’s “decision to promote a ban on religious circumcision would lead to the exodus of Jews from the country.“We ask that they hear our concerns, understand the importance of this issue and respond accordingly,” Fagin added.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });