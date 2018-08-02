August 02 2018
|
Av, 21, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Rabbi’s son says he was assaulted, Polish police gave him Nazi salute

Jonny Daniels, the founder of the From the Depths association promoting dialogue between Jews and Poles, said antisemitic incidents are rare in Poland and especially involving police officers.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
August 2, 2018 17:26
2 minute read.
Rabbi’s son says he was assaulted, Polish police gave him Nazi salute

General view of Sukiennice Cloth Hall in the Main Market Square in Krakow, southern Poland. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

The son of a rabbi in Poland said police in Krakow assaulted him and gave him Nazi salutes outside a synagogue, but police denied the accusation and said he was drunk and disorderly.

In the incident late Sunday afternoon, Yaakov Gluck, 40, of Brooklyn, told JTA that he was prevented from giving a tour of the Kupa Synagogue to friends by a Jewish community employee.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Gluck said he insisted that the employee call another member who regularly allows him to show the synagogue to guests, but the employee instead called police, who wrestled him to the ground. Later, he said, other police officers did the Nazi salutes to offend him while he was in custody at a police station.

Sebastian Gleniu, a spokesman for the Krakow police, denied the allegations concerning any sort of antisemitic discourse or behavior by the officers who arrested Gluck and later at the station.

He told the news site Wirtualna Polska that Gluck was drunk and disorderly, obstructed the work of the officers called to remove him from the premises and shouted obscenities at them.

Gluck, who was released from custody within five hours of being detained, told JTA he was not disorderly but declined to say whether he was inebriated.

Gluck, a frequent visitor to Krakow to see his rabbi father, Edgar, has had several disputes with some members of the Krakow Jewish community over hosting parties on Shabbat at his apartment and at friends’ apartments.



Gluck claims that Jewish community leaders in Krakow wanted to stop the parties because they saw them as competition, but his critics say the events were loud, involved the consumption of alcohol and caused a disturbance in the city’s Jewish quarter.

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who is Orthodox Jewish and represents parts of Brooklyn, condemned the behavior of the Polish policemen involved based on Gluck’s account.

A law enforcement officer “in Poland giving him a Heil Hitler salute is beyond outrageous,” Hikind wrote in a statement.

Jonny Daniels, the founder of the From the Depths association promoting dialogue between Jews and Poles, said antisemitic incidents are rare in Poland and that ones involving police officers are unheard of.

“Mr. Hikind’s rushed condemnation, before the facts are ascertained, for examples using security camera footage from the incident, are irresponsible and counterproductive to the fight against antisemitism in Poland,” Daniels said.

Related Content

King Victor Emanuel III, (R) Adolf Hitler (C) and Benito Mussolini (L)
August 2, 2018
German AfD leaders condemn member for calling Hitler attacker a traitor

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut