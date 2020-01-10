The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

SCN to Congress: Increase security grants for Jewish community

In a two-hour hearing on Thursday, Michael Masters and the subcommittee for emergency preparedness discussed the Importance of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grants.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JANUARY 10, 2020 07:53
(From right to left) Congressman Gregory Meeks; Governor Andrew Cuomo, UJA CEO Eric Goldstein; Senator Chuck Schumer; Mayor Bill DeBlasio; US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; JCRC CEO Michael Miller; and New York State Attorney General Letitia James march against antisemitism across the Brooklyn Bridge. (photo credit: COURTESY JAKE ASNER - UJA-FEDERATION OF NEW YORK)
(From right to left) Congressman Gregory Meeks; Governor Andrew Cuomo, UJA CEO Eric Goldstein; Senator Chuck Schumer; Mayor Bill DeBlasio; US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; JCRC CEO Michael Miller; and New York State Attorney General Letitia James march against antisemitism across the Brooklyn Bridge.
(photo credit: COURTESY JAKE ASNER - UJA-FEDERATION OF NEW YORK)
WASHINGTON - "America's Jewish community is under attack,” said Michael Masters, CEO and national director of the Secure community Network to the House Committee on Homeland Security.
 
In a two-hour hearing on Thursday, Masters and the subcommittee for emergency preparedness discussed the Importance of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grants considering recent antisemitic attacks in New York And New Jersey. 
 
Last month, Congress approved raising the security grants by 50% from $60 million to $90 million. After the antisemitic attack in Monsey, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said he'd promote a move to quadruple the Nonprofit Security Grants Program (NSPG) from $90 million to $360 million a year.
The program allows houses of worship and other nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $100 thousand to be used for security measures such as fencing, cameras, stronger doors and hiring of security personnel.
In his testimony, Masters emphasized that more funds are needed. 
 
"Last year, $60 million was available,” Masters noted. “We understand that there were close to $170 million worth of requests.
“We're pleased the Congress increased the funding to $90 million this year to help bridge this divide,” he continued. “At the same time, we intend to continue to work to make sure more organizations know about these funds and how to effectively apply and use them. We encourage increases to the program to meet the need."
 
He said that the Jewish community is counting on Congress to increase the money more to support funding he described as “desperately needed to prevent further assaults and to train people on what to do in case of an attack.
 
"Without you, the faith-based community would be in greater danger,” he said.
 
SCN is the official safety and security organization of the Jewish community in North America. He said that the program is critical, not just for the faith-based community, "but for the very preservation of religious freedom in this nation.
 
"The threat facing the Jewish community is both complex and dynamic," Masters explained. "The Jewish community not only remains the number one target of religiously motivated hate crimes, but we have seen a rise in these events to near historic levels, as well as increases in antisemitic incidents across the nation."
 
Masters also pointed out that since the attack in Pittsburgh, law enforcement has disrupted over a dozen plots targeting the Jewish community around the country.
 
"NSGP funding has made our communities more safe and secure," he said. "It placed electronic locks on exterior doors and Jewish community centers, cameras on synagogues and panic buttons in Jewish school classrooms.
 
“NSGP funding is now protecting more communities in more places,” he concluded.


Tags hate crime antisemitism american politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: The Iranian kindergarten lesson By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Soleimani, gone for good By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert South Tel Aviv, a reminder of indifference By EHUD OLMERT
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by