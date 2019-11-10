Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Seth Meyers comes out with Netflix special, claims to be 'Jewish enough'

"To be named Seth Meyers and not be Jewish is false advertising," he joked.

By
November 10, 2019 05:56
Seth Meyers arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Seth Meyers arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

Comedian, night show host, and former SNL writer Seth Meyers released a new Netflix Comedy Special within which he claims to have been "Jewish enough" for his now-wife's parents when he had first met them.

He explained that people oftentimes believe that he is Jewish, "because of my name and my face and everything about me."

However, that is not the case. Although he has a Jewish grandfather, his mother "could not be less Jewish."

Meyers proceeded to make a typical joke about Jewish moms, saying that his mother could not possibly be one because "the other day, she said, 'As long as my kids are happy, I'm happy.'"

Meyers's wife, however, is Jewish. Her parents, he claimed, were extremely excited when she brought him home because they were sure he is a "nice Jewish boy."

"To be named Seth Meyers and not be Jewish is false advertising," he joked.

Meyers's in-laws eventually accepted that he is "Jewish enough," he claimed. "And I blieve that's the only religion that that happens in."


Related Content

November 10, 2019
In first, imam to attend Holocaust commemoration event in Sweden

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings