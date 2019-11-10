Seth Meyers comes out with Netflix special, claims to be 'Jewish enough'

Comedian, night show host, and former SNL writer Seth Meyers released a new Netflix Comedy Special within which he claims to have been "Jewish enough" for his now-wife's parents when he had first met them.



He explained that people oftentimes believe that he is Jewish, "because of my name and my face and everything about me."

However, that is not the case. Although he has a Jewish grandfather, his mother "could not be less Jewish."Meyers proceeded to make a typical joke about Jewish moms, saying that his mother could not possibly be one because "the other day, she said, 'As long as my kids are happy, I'm happy.'"Meyers's wife, however, is Jewish. Her parents, he claimed, were extremely excited when she brought him home because they were sure he is a "nice Jewish boy.""To be named Seth Meyers and not be Jewish is false advertising," he joked.Meyers's in-laws eventually accepted that he is " Jewish enough ," he claimed. "And I blieve that's the only religion that that happens in."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });