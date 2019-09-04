Sharon Osbourne on Jeremy Corbyn: 'He is revolting, so ugly, inside and out'

In an in-depth interview on BBC's "Who Do You Think You Are?" Sharon Osbourne from the hit TV shows "The Osbournes and The X Factor," opened up abut her family's rough past and her discovery of the antisemitism her father endured while in the army during World War II. She also talked about learning of her moth's troubled past, which included being arrested and put in jail at the age of 12.



However, when the conversation turned to Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, the wife of heavy metal rock star Ozzy Osbourne had some strong words to say about the British politician - as the rise in antisemitism in the Labour Party under Corbyn's leadership "agonizes" Osbourne, according to a report by The Sun.



“Oh my God, I hate him so much," she said. "I want to hurt him. I want to physically hurt this man. He is the most arrogant, ugly f**k. I want to hurt him. Oh my God, he is revolting, so ugly, inside and out. This ugliness oozes from him, he’s repulsive," said Osbourne.



Osbourne went on to explain that antisemitism has "always been around and it will always be around and that’s what terrifies me because of all the ugly groups that are coming up all over the world. It’s always the Jews or the blacks or the Muslims — everybody hates somebody.”



The strong remarks came moments after Osbourne retold the story of her father facing antisemitism while in the British Army.



“His name was Levy, so of course they knew he was a Jew," she said. "There he was fighting for his country and everybody was torturing him. People from his own country were torturing him. They’d wake him up at two or three in the morning and it’s p***ing down with rain and they’re getting him to dig a hole outside.



"He’s like, ‘Why am I doing this?’. And they’re going, ‘Because you’re a f*****g Jew and this war is over you and this is why we have to fight and you’re going to dig a f*****g hole’. And he just went, ‘They’re going to kill me’.”



Her father was dishonorably discharged from the army after claiming insanity. He later went on to manage top name celebrities such as Jerry Lee Lewis and the band Black Sabbath, of which her husband was the lead singer.



However, this was not the only plight of antisemitism Osbourne would experience in the company of her family. She recalled a meeting in Germany in 1976 while her father was managing the musician Lynsey de Paul.



“The record company took us to a restaurant," she said. "The guy from the record company said, ‘Oh my God, we’ve brought you here.' And we’re like, ‘Why?’. And he goes, ‘It’s full of Jews’. And we looked at each other and we went, ‘Don’t say a word and just get the f*** away from here’.”



During the interview, Osbourne said she wishes that she could have delved deeper into her father's genealogy. However, she claimed that, “there was nothing for [the producers] to go back to find, everything was destroyed.”



Osbourne also learned that after immigrating to America in the 19th century, her family was forced to work in cotton mills as indentured slaves, as many immigrants were tricked into doing back then.



Immigrant families during this time, would sign contracts and agree to work for a certain number of years in exchange for food, clothing and shelter upon arrival, which at many times were below humanitarian standards.



“Here in America they stopped with slavery, people thought, but then they went on to bring white people from Europe over,” she said. “I never knew this part of American history. It was just heartbreaking to read this.”



Osbourne now thinks differently about her mother and father, and the plights they experienced growing up.



“I used to think, ‘F***, she’s miserable’," she said. “She was depressed. But in those days, we didn’t know about depression, you’d just go, ‘Oh God, they’re miserable again’. My mother had a hell of a life. My opinion of her has totally changed.



“Now I understand why she was the way she was,” Osbourne continued in her interview with the BBC. “It’s like, ‘Oh my God, what a b**ch I was for never asking her’.’ I’d just like to say that I am so sorry about the time that was wasted between us. The years that we could have had an amazing relationship and I judged her so harshly.”





