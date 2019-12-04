Student takes down Israeli flag at Ohio college, throws it in trash

A TikTok video surfaced of a student cutting an Israeli flag off a display of hanging flags and throwing it in the trash at Columbus State Community College in Ohio.
BDS Report, which posted the video, identified the student as Malek Mustafa, who allegedly has an anti-Israel past and a profile on the Canary Mission's website. The Canary Mission "documents individuals and organizations that promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews on North American college campuses," according to the organization's website. While the website alleges that Mustafa tweeted anti-Israel messages, his Twitter page has been deleted, leaving no way to verify the tweets."Columbus State has confirmed a recent incident in which a miniature Israeli flag was forcibly removed from an international flag display on college property. An investigation is underway," the college tweeted on November 30.
Hillel International reports that out of the school's 26,935 undergraduate students, just five are Jewish.
Malek Mustafa destroyed an Israeli flag and vandalized Columbus State Community College @cscc_edu.Expose this anti-Semitic student and demand the college hold him accountable for his actions. pic.twitter.com/fSQJ2fyZjA— BDS Report (@BDSreport) November 30, 2019
BDS Report, which posted the video, identified the student as Malek Mustafa, who allegedly has an anti-Israel past and a profile on the Canary Mission's website. The Canary Mission "documents individuals and organizations that promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews on North American college campuses," according to the organization's website. While the website alleges that Mustafa tweeted anti-Israel messages, his Twitter page has been deleted, leaving no way to verify the tweets."Columbus State has confirmed a recent incident in which a miniature Israeli flag was forcibly removed from an international flag display on college property. An investigation is underway," the college tweeted on November 30.
"Columbus State is committed to a safe, inclusive environment for all students and the community. The college is undertaking a due process review of the recent incident of a man cutting down and throwing away a miniature Israeli flag from an international flag display on campus," the school elaborated on Twitter. "We first learned about this incident Saturday along with the rest of the public when the video posted to social media and quickly went viral. The college must and will abide by student privacy laws in disposition of the incident."
Columbus State has confirmed a recent incident in which a miniature Israeli flag was forcibly removed from an international flag display on college property. An investigation is underway.— Columbus State (@cscc_edu) November 30, 2019
We first learned about this incident Saturday along with the rest of the public when the video posted to social media and quickly went viral. The college must and will abide by student privacy laws in disposition of the incident.— Columbus State (@cscc_edu) December 2, 2019
Hillel International reports that out of the school's 26,935 undergraduate students, just five are Jewish.