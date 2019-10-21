Swiss university bans violent pro-BDS activist from event



Switzerland’s oldest university, the University of Basel, pulled the plug on an event with David Sheen , a violent pro-BDS activist who has been accused of antisemitism.

The Swiss paper Basler Zeitung reported first the cancellation on Friday, writing the Canadian-Israel is “known for his antisemitic and Holocaust-relativizing statements”

The Jerusalem Post reported in 2014 that largely anti-Israel Left Party in Germany cancelled event with Sheen, a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign targeting Israel, in the German Bundestag because of his Sheen’s political extremism and attempt to impose violence on a MP.

The Swiss-Palestinian Society invited Sheen, who will address the question, according to the German-language posting on the group’s website: “Why did Netanyahu's Likud party establish the most reactionary rabbinical immigrants from America and its local supporters as the spearhead of a Jewish-Israeli expulsion movement?.”

The Basler Zeitung’s Sebastian Briellmann reported the planned event is an event with a clearly primarily political concern, said the university’s communication chief Matthias Geering .

The university is still examining a second planned anti-Israel lecture slated for a week later, noted the Swiss daily.

Sheen is slated to speak at universities in the Swiss cities of Bern und Zürich. The University of Basel was founded on in 1460 and has a student enrollment of nearly 13,000.

The German Bundestag banned Sheen and the pro-Bashar al- Assad extremist Max Blumenthal from entering the Bundestag after they sought to impose violence on a Left Party MP Gregor Gysi.

Gysi, one of a few Left Party MPs who has showed sympathy toward the Jewish state, told the Post at the time that he cancelled the Sheen event in 2014 in the Bundestag.

A 2014 YouTube video shows Sheen screaming and chasing Gysi through a hall of the Bundestag. As Gysi apparently sought refuge in the men’s room, Sheen sought to force himself into the bathroom while Gysi barricaded himself against the door to prevent Sheen’s entry.

The antisemitic scandal earned the moniker Toiletgate in the German media and blanketed the German press for several days.

