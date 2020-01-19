The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

The American Revolution's fight for religious freedom

The water-stained diary pages were recovered of the body of the pastor Rev. Moses Allen showed the religious persecution from the British faced by a Jewish colonel in the Continental Army

By AARON REICH  
JANUARY 19, 2020 13:59
The Battle of Long Island in the US Revolutionary War. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Battle of Long Island in the US Revolutionary War.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Revolutionary War may have been about more than just taxation without representation, with newly discovered documents showing the fight of a Jewish soldier against antisemitism.
Currently being sold by the Raab Collection, the water-stained diary pages were recovered of the body of the pastor Rev. Moses Allen, a patriot who was captured by the British army near Savannah, Georgia, in the winter of 1778.
At this time, Col. Mordecai Sheftall, a prominent member of the Savannah Jewish community and the highest ranked Jewish officer in the Continental Army, was captured along with his son by the British. According to the Raab Collection, Allen was persecuted for preaching freedom to his congregation, while Sheftall was singled out for his Jewish faith.
Allen and the Sheftalls were taken aboard the prison ship Nancy. At the beginning of 1779, Allen attempted to escape by swimming to shore, but drowned. Recovered from his body, however, were diary pages describing the fall of Savannah to the British, as well as the "bravery and persecution" of Col. Sheftall.
According to a letter Sheftall wrote to a friend years later, which is also being sold alongside the diary pages, the colonel offered the British captain all of his money to allow him to bury Allen.
“Some few days after he was picked up… I offered him [the captain] two half [dollars] out of three that I had for as many boards as would make a coffin for the poor parson… yet this fellow refused to let me have the boards, saying Rebels had no business with coffins,” the letter detailed.
"It is a privilege to carry such a powerful and evocative reminder that there are those who stood in the face of tyranny to stand up for religious freedom,” said Nathan Raab, historian and principal of the Raab Collection.
This previously untold story adds a new dimension of religious freedom and antisemitism in the Revolutionary War.
The Jewish aspect of the Revolutionary War was widely document, with congregations in New York, Newport, Philadelphia and Savannah playing important roles. One notable story was that of Haym Solomon, a wealthy Jew who, at the end of the Revolution, essentially financed the rest of the war.
In recognition of their efforts, George Washington wrote letters to the two oldest Jewish congregation in the United States, the Touro synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, and the Sheareith Israel synagogue in New York. In the letter, he promised a separation between church and state as well as freedom of religion, stating that the US government will give "to bigotry no sanction [and] to persecution no assistance.
"May the children of the stock of Abraham who dwell in this land continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other inhabitants – while every one shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree and there shall be none to make him afraid."


Tags American Jewry history george washington antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep up the fight By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
3 Iran threatens retaliation against Greece for US use of military bases
Iran displays its arsenal of missiles
4 Three pro-Iranian militia fighters killed in strike on T4
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019
5 IRGC arrest person who uploaded video of missile striking Ukrainian plane
Women facing down soldiers in Tehran at a protest following the downing of a Ukrainian airliner
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by